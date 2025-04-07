Former racer, title-winning team owner Shigeaki Hattori dies after car crash

Former IndyCar driver and NASCAR Trucks Series team owner Shigeaki Hattori has passed away after being involved in a road accident on Saturday.

The Huntersville Police Department has issued a statement revealing Hattori died on the spot after his Toyota Crown collided with a Lexus near McGuire Nuclear Station Road in North Carolina. He was 61 years old.

The police will continue to investigate the incident, but they do not expect overspeeding to have played a role in the crash.

The news of the Japanese driver’s death was confirmed by his team on Monday.

Born in Okayama, Hattori moved to the United States in 1995 to pursue his ambition of competing in open-wheel racing.

He won two races in Indy Lights (now Indy NXT) in 1998 with Indy Regency Racing before moving up to CART and IndyCar, scoring a best result of sixth in Texas in 2002.

During his career, he made two starts in the legendary Indianapolis 500, achieving a top-20 finish with Bradley Motorsports.

After a dozen appearances in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2005, he transitioned to the role of team owner by launching the eponymous Hattori Racing Enterprises.

While HRE also actively competed in the Xfinity Series, it was the Truck Series where it really established itself as a front-running team, culminating in Brett Moffitt winning the 2018 title at the wheel of the team’s #16 Toyota.

In 2023, Hattori Racing downscaled its commitments in the Truck Series to become a part-time entrant.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Shigeaki “Shige” Hattori was pronounced deceased on the morning of Saturday, April 5, in Huntersville, N.C., following a motor vehicle accident. He was 61,” his team said in a statement.

“A native of Okayama, Japan, Shige moved to the United States in the 1990s to pursue his dream of becoming an open-wheel race car driver. He won two INDY NXT by Firestone races and made two starts in the Indianapolis 500.

“His passion for motorsports ultimately led him to NASCAR, where he competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) in 2004 and 2005. He transitioned to team ownership in 2008 and founded Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE). He won 14 NCTS races as a team owner and reached the ultimate achievement by winning the 2018 series championship.

“Shige was known for his relentless drive, focus and competitive spirit. Team ownership through HRE and Hattori Motorsports had become both his passion and his life’s work.

“He had a unique gift to constantly inject a light-hearted attitude and one-of-a-kind sense of humor into his race teams that will never be forgotten.

“We'll miss you dearly. Farewell, Shige.”

Full police statement:

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Huntersville Police officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on NC Highway 73 near McGuire Nuclear Station Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2025 Toyota Crown, operated by Shigeaki Hattori of Mooresville (originally from Japan), was traveling westbound on NC Hwy 73 when it crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane and collided with a 2024 Lexus GX550.

Mr. Hattori was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, investigators do not believe speed or impairment were contributing factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Huntersville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Bryan Gantt with the Traffic Safety Team at 704-464-5371.