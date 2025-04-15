IndyCar has “no imminent” plans for independent officiating

Penske resists pressure to overhaul officiating in IndyCar.

Long Beach race start
Long Beach race start
© IndyCar

Penske Corporation has no “imminent” plan to outsource officiating in IndyCar to an independent body despite a potential conflict of interest arising from its participation in the series.

The IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway were purchased by Penske Corporation in 2019 and placed under its subsidiary Penske Entertainment.

The US conglomerate also competes in the championship it owns via Team Penske and currently fields three Chevrolet-powered cars for Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power.

IndyCar - and hence Penske Corporation - is directly responsible for officiating its series, unlike Formula 1 or MotoGP, where commercial and regulatory matters are handled by different organisations.

There has been a general desire from various quarters to introduce a separate body that manages the on-track action.

However, Penske Corporation president Bud Denker has suggested that the organisation will continue to have full control over officiating the series for the foreseeable future.

“It’s been tossed around since we bought bought the series,” Denker, who is Roger Penske’s right-hand man, told Racer.

“You’re not going to see anything that’s imminent regarding that at all, because we trust what’s going on with [race director] Kyle [Novak] and race control and all they do and the rules they make and the stewarding they make. There’s nothing imminent on the horizon.”

There has been no unease over Penske’s ownership of IndyCar in recent months. However, at the Indianapolis 500 in 2023, the race control waved the green flag without a full warm-up lap. This played into the hands of Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden, who was able to overtake Chip Ganassi rival Marcus Ericsson and score his maiden Indy 500 win.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR News
3m ago
NASCAR eyeing $15 million from new title sponsorship deal
Xfinity start
MotoGP News
22m ago
MotoGP tyre pressure penalties “kill any hopes of surprise results”
Vinales, Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK News
25m ago
Nicolo Bulega: “We lost too much; I wasn’t thinking about Toprak Razgatlioglu”
Nicolo Bulega
WSBK News
36m ago
Ducati’s year? Toprak Razgatlioglu: “They started having problems”
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
39m ago
Ferrari’s F1 2025 car vow is good news for Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton scored his best Grand Prix finish yet for Ferrari

More News

IndyCar News
46m ago
IndyCar has “no imminent” plans for independent officiating
Long Beach race start
F1 News
1h ago
Ralf Schumacher tips deadline for Max Verstappen to “definitely leave” Red Bull
Ralf Schumacher
F1 News
1h ago
Revealed: George Russell’s huge salary in new Mercedes F1 deal
George Russell
FE News
1h ago
Long-time Jaguar Formula E boss to leave team at end of the season
Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal James Barclay
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin Qatar MotoGP crash was “the worst scene of my life”
Jorge Martin