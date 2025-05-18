How to watch 2025 Indy 500 qualifying today: Live stream for free

This is how to watch the 2025 Indy 500 on May 25 from anywhere - including ways to get a free Indy 500 live stream. We’ve also listed the Indy 500 start times below.

The greatest spectacle in racing will feature 33 drivers battling it out at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

They will race for 200 laps around the 2.5-miles Indianapolis circuit.

Josef Newgarden is seeking to become the first IndyCar driver to win the Indy 500 three times in a row.

But Alex Palou is currently dominating IndyCar. He has won four of the first five events.

If you're currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you're trying to use, you probably won't be able to watch the 2025 Indy 500 because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world.







HOW TO WATCH 2025 INDY 500 IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of 2025 Indy 500 in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream 2025 Indy 500 online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.











HOW TO WATCH 2025 INDY 500 IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

IndyCar fans in the US can watch 2025 Indy 500 on Fox Sports, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.









2025 Indy 500 schedule (UK time)

Sunday May 18
6pm: Practice 6
9pm: Qualifying

Monday May 19
6pm: Practice 7

Friday May 23
4pm: Final Practice
7.30pm: Pit Stop Challenge

Sunday May 25
5:30pm: 109TH RUNNING OF THE INDY 500

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

