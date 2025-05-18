Massive Scott McLaughlin crash ruins Indy 500 pole chance

Scott McLaughlin's hopes of claiming pole position for the Indy 500 ended early

Scott McLaughlin
Scott McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin crashed badly in practice to abruptly end his hopes of claiming pole position for the Indy 500.

McLaughlin was sent airborne as he wrecked his Team Penske car on Sunday afternoon, in the session prior to the second day of qualifying.

McLaughlin had qualified inside the top 12 on Saturday so progressed into Sunday’s running to decide pole.

But he spun at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, putting both hands on his helmet to brace for impact, before smashing into the Turn 2 wall.

Team Penske said they’d start the Indy 500 from 12th and not run in qualifying on Sunday.

McLaughlin visited the medical centre but was unscathed.

“I'm OK, I'm just really, really, really, really, really sorry for everyone at Team Penske," McLaughlin said.

“It was talking to me and I sort of felt it, and I probably should have backed out.

“But you're trying to complete a run to see what it feels like and was it worth the risk?

“Probably wasn't. I'm incredibly sad.”

He also said: “They can build a new car for me, but I'm just really gutted more than anything.

“It's hard to take, like you wish it was for something, but it was for nothing, right? In practice.”

McLaughlin insisted he got out of his car as quickly as possible to alleviate his wife’s fears.

Marcus Armstrong and Colton Herta also crashed badly this weekend in Indianapolis.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

