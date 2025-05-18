Explained: How does today's Indy 500 qualifying work?

This is how qualifying for the 2025 Indy 500 works

Indy 500
Indy 500

Here is your guide to how qualifying works for the Indy 500.

Qualifying for the 2025 Indy 500 takes place on Saturday 17 May and Sunday 18 May.

The Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is on Sunday 25 May.

How does qualifying for Indy 500 work?

There was a field of 34 cars on Saturday. Each car was allowed a four-lap attack of the 2.5 mile oval circuit.

The qualifying order was determined by taking the average speed of those four laps.

After each car completes its run, the pit lane is split into two lanes.

Cars in Lane 1 have priority for track access. They can improve upon their banked time with a new lap average. Beware, if they go slower, they must accept that as their new time.

Those in Lane 2 then have a turn. Those cars can attempt to improve their times. But if they fail, they can use their previous best lap time.

This is how Saturday qualifying for the Indy 500 ended

Sunday qualifying for Indy 500

Fast 12 kicks off Sunday, the second day of qualifying for the Indy 500.

The first 12 drivers from Saturday's order get whittled down to the best six.

They get another run, with the 12th-placed car on Saturday going first, and the fastest-car from Saturday going last and therefore knowing what time they need to clock.

Drivers placed from P7 to P12 are then guaranteed these starting positions for the Indy 500.

Last chance qualifying then comes. 

One driver from the original 34 entries must be eliminated before the Indy 500.

P31 to P34 from Saturday will run again. Whoever ends the session in P34 is "bumped" - he's out of the Indy 500.

Then it's time for Fast Six.

A 30-minute session gives the six cars a guaranteed four-lap run of the circuit.

Whoever goes fastest in this session earns pole position for the Indy 500.

This session decides the grid placements - P1 to P6 - for next weekend's race.

 

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
20s ago
Furious Charles Leclerc drops f-bomb after Alex Albon clash
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
21m ago
Ferrari boss is brutally honest about shortcomings for Lewis Hamilton’s car
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
28m ago
Lewis Hamilton points out ‘calm’ team radio in subtle riposte to critics
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
41m ago
Clear verdict on Jack Miller’s 2026 prospects delivered by Pramac Yamaha
Jack Miller
F1 News
54m ago
McLaren lambasted with “weakness, afraid, odd” criticism at Emilia-Romagna GP
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner reveals Red Bull awake past 2am despite outside “noise”
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris: What “makes my life difficult” - but it’s not McLaren team order
Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen’s first words after Turn 1 overtake at Imola
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
1h ago
“Bad luck” costs Toprak Razgatlioglu in Czech WorldSBK Race 2: “The bike cut twice”
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.