Explained: How does today's Indy 500 qualifying work?

Here is your guide to how qualifying works for the Indy 500.

Qualifying for the 2025 Indy 500 takes place on Saturday 17 May and Sunday 18 May.

The Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is on Sunday 25 May.

How does qualifying for Indy 500 work?

There was a field of 34 cars on Saturday. Each car was allowed a four-lap attack of the 2.5 mile oval circuit.

The qualifying order was determined by taking the average speed of those four laps.

After each car completes its run, the pit lane is split into two lanes.

Cars in Lane 1 have priority for track access. They can improve upon their banked time with a new lap average. Beware, if they go slower, they must accept that as their new time.

Those in Lane 2 then have a turn. Those cars can attempt to improve their times. But if they fail, they can use their previous best lap time.

This is how Saturday qualifying for the Indy 500 ended

Sunday qualifying for Indy 500

Fast 12 kicks off Sunday, the second day of qualifying for the Indy 500.

The first 12 drivers from Saturday's order get whittled down to the best six.

They get another run, with the 12th-placed car on Saturday going first, and the fastest-car from Saturday going last and therefore knowing what time they need to clock.

Drivers placed from P7 to P12 are then guaranteed these starting positions for the Indy 500.

Last chance qualifying then comes.

One driver from the original 34 entries must be eliminated before the Indy 500.

P31 to P34 from Saturday will run again. Whoever ends the session in P34 is "bumped" - he's out of the Indy 500.

Then it's time for Fast Six.

A 30-minute session gives the six cars a guaranteed four-lap run of the circuit.

Whoever goes fastest in this session earns pole position for the Indy 500.

This session decides the grid placements - P1 to P6 - for next weekend's race.