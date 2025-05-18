2025 Indy 500 qualifying results (Saturday): Colton Herta in a huge crash

Here are the qualifying results from Saturday, for the 2025 Indy 500.

Position Driver Team FAST 12 - - 1st Alex Palou #10 Chip Ganassi 2nd Scott McLaughlin #3 Penske 3rd Josef Newgarden #2 Penske 4th Pato O'Ward #5 McLaren 5th Scott Dixon #9 Chip Ganassi 6th Robert Shwartzman #83 Prema 7th David Malukas #4 AJ Foyt 8th Felix Rosenqvist #60 Meyer Shank 9th Takuma Sato #75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan 10th Will Power #12 Penske 11th Marcus Ericsson #28 Andretti 12th Christian Lundgaard #7 McLaren 13th Conor Daly #76 Juncos Hollinger 14th Alexander Rossi #20 Ed Carpenter 15th Kyffin Simpson #8 Chip Ganassi 16th Ed Carpenter #33 Ed Carpenter 17th Santino Ferrucci #14 AJ Foyt 18th Devlin DeFrancesco #30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan 19th Sting Ray Robb #77 Juncos Hollinger 20th Christian Rasmussen #21 Ed Carpenter 21st Kyle Larson #17 McLaren 22nd Louis Foster #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan 23rd Calum Ilott #90 Prema 24th Helio Castroneves #6 Meyer Shank 25th Kyle Kirkwood #27 Andretti 26th Nolan Siegel #6 McLaren 27th Ryan Hunter-Reay #23 Dreyer and Reinbold/Cusick Motorsports 28th Jack Harvey #24 Dreyer and Reinbold/Cusick Motorsports 29th Colton Herta #26 Andretti 30th Graham Rahal #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan 31st Rinus Veekay #18 Dale Coyne Racing 32nd Marcus Armstrong #66 Meyer Shank 33rd Jacob Abel #51 Dale Coyne 34th Marco Andretti #98 Andretti

Alex Palou is eyeing pole position after leading the first day of qualifying.

Three-time champion Palou went fastest at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

“It’s tough conditions out there,” Palou said.

“Yesterday it was with the temperature; today it was with the wind. The car has been really good.

"We were struggling this morning (in practice). I was unable to finish a four-lap (qualifying simulation) run. Now we were able to finish it quite strongly.

“Super happy. I don’t know if there’s more (speed in the car), but there’s always more. The line between more and too much is very thin here at IMS. We’ll see what we have for tomorrow.”

The top 12 from Saturday's qualifying progress into Sunday's session.

Marco Andretti, grandson of 1969 Indy 500 Mario Andretti, finished last.

Graham Rahal earned a guaranteed spot and said: “This day didn’t start off well, but we found a lot and we improved a lot as this day went on.

“Our guys kept our cool today and head’s down. That beer’s going to taste good tonight. I was praying all day somehow this would happen.”

Colton Herta was involved in a big crash which flipped his car upside-down. He ended up 29th.

"I’m fine," Herta told Fox. "Luckily nowadays these crashes look scarier than they feel. Not to say that one felt good.

"The team’s going to be hard at work now trying to get the backup car ready. It’s going to be probably impossible to get out today.

"Terrible day for this to happen. It was kind of, there were no real signs leading to it. We were super happy with the car this morning, go out and just loose, couldn’t even get lap one done.

"It sucks, but I’m good, keep going."