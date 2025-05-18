2025 Indy 500 qualifying results (Saturday): Colton Herta in a huge crash

Full results from Saturday's qualifying for the 2025 IndyCar 500

Colton Herta
Colton Herta

Here are the qualifying results from Saturday, for the 2025 Indy 500.

PositionDriverTeam
FAST 12--
1stAlex Palou
#10 Chip Ganassi
2ndScott McLaughlin#3 Penske
3rdJosef Newgarden#2 Penske
4thPato O'Ward#5 McLaren
5thScott Dixon
#9 Chip Ganassi
6thRobert Shwartzman#83 Prema
7thDavid Malukas#4 AJ Foyt
8thFelix Rosenqvist
#60 Meyer Shank
9thTakuma Sato
#75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan
10thWill Power#12 Penske
11thMarcus Ericsson#28 Andretti
12thChristian Lundgaard#7 McLaren
13thConor Daly
#76 Juncos Hollinger
14thAlexander Rossi
#20 Ed Carpenter
15thKyffin Simpson
#8 Chip Ganassi
16thEd Carpenter
#33 Ed Carpenter
17thSantino Ferrucci#14 AJ Foyt
18thDevlin DeFrancesco
#30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan
19thSting Ray Robb
#77 Juncos Hollinger
20thChristian Rasmussen
#21 Ed Carpenter
21stKyle Larson#17 McLaren
22ndLouis Foster
#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan
23rdCalum Ilott#90 Prema
24thHelio Castroneves#6 Meyer Shank
25thKyle Kirkwood#27 Andretti
26thNolan Siegel#6 McLaren
27thRyan Hunter-Reay
#23 Dreyer and Reinbold/Cusick Motorsports
28thJack Harvey
#24 Dreyer and Reinbold/Cusick Motorsports
29thColton Herta#26 Andretti
30thGraham Rahal
#15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan
31stRinus Veekay
#18 Dale Coyne Racing
32ndMarcus Armstrong
#66 Meyer Shank
33rdJacob Abel#51 Dale Coyne
34thMarco Andretti#98 Andretti

Alex Palou is eyeing pole position after leading the first day of qualifying.

Three-time champion Palou went fastest at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

“It’s tough conditions out there,” Palou said. 

“Yesterday it was with the temperature; today it was with the wind. The car has been really good. 

"We were struggling this morning (in practice). I was unable to finish a four-lap (qualifying simulation) run. Now we were able to finish it quite strongly.

“Super happy. I don’t know if there’s more (speed in the car), but there’s always more. The line between more and too much is very thin here at IMS. We’ll see what we have for tomorrow.”

The top 12 from Saturday's qualifying progress into Sunday's session.

Marco Andretti, grandson of 1969 Indy 500 Mario Andretti, finished last.

Graham Rahal earned a guaranteed spot and said: “This day didn’t start off well, but we found a lot and we improved a lot as this day went on.

“Our guys kept our cool today and head’s down. That beer’s going to taste good tonight. I was praying all day somehow this would happen.”

Colton Herta was involved in a big crash which flipped his car upside-down. He ended up 29th.

"I’m fine," Herta told Fox. "Luckily nowadays these crashes look scarier than they feel. Not to say that one felt good.

"The team’s going to be hard at work now trying to get the backup car ready. It’s going to be probably impossible to get out today.

"Terrible day for this to happen. It was kind of, there were no real signs leading to it. We were super happy with the car this morning, go out and just loose, couldn’t even get lap one done.

"It sucks, but I’m good, keep going."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

