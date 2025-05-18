2025 Indy 500 qualifying results (Saturday): Colton Herta in a huge crash
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|FAST 12
|-
|-
|1st
|Alex Palou
#10 Chip Ganassi
|2nd
|Scott McLaughlin
|#3 Penske
|3rd
|Josef Newgarden
|#2 Penske
|4th
|Pato O'Ward
|#5 McLaren
|5th
|Scott Dixon
#9 Chip Ganassi
|6th
|Robert Shwartzman
|#83 Prema
|7th
|David Malukas
|#4 AJ Foyt
|8th
|Felix Rosenqvist
#60 Meyer Shank
|9th
|Takuma Sato
#75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|10th
|Will Power
|#12 Penske
|11th
|Marcus Ericsson
|#28 Andretti
|12th
|Christian Lundgaard
|#7 McLaren
|13th
|Conor Daly
#76 Juncos Hollinger
|14th
|Alexander Rossi
#20 Ed Carpenter
|15th
|Kyffin Simpson
#8 Chip Ganassi
|16th
|Ed Carpenter
#33 Ed Carpenter
|17th
|Santino Ferrucci
|#14 AJ Foyt
|18th
|Devlin DeFrancesco
#30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|19th
|Sting Ray Robb
#77 Juncos Hollinger
|20th
|Christian Rasmussen
#21 Ed Carpenter
|21st
|Kyle Larson
|#17 McLaren
|22nd
|Louis Foster
#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|23rd
|Calum Ilott
|#90 Prema
|24th
|Helio Castroneves
|#6 Meyer Shank
|25th
|Kyle Kirkwood
|#27 Andretti
|26th
|Nolan Siegel
|#6 McLaren
|27th
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
#23 Dreyer and Reinbold/Cusick Motorsports
|28th
|Jack Harvey
#24 Dreyer and Reinbold/Cusick Motorsports
|29th
|Colton Herta
|#26 Andretti
|30th
|Graham Rahal
#15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|31st
|Rinus Veekay
#18 Dale Coyne Racing
|32nd
|Marcus Armstrong
#66 Meyer Shank
|33rd
|Jacob Abel
|#51 Dale Coyne
|34th
|Marco Andretti
|#98 Andretti
Alex Palou is eyeing pole position after leading the first day of qualifying.
Three-time champion Palou went fastest at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.
“It’s tough conditions out there,” Palou said.
“Yesterday it was with the temperature; today it was with the wind. The car has been really good.
"We were struggling this morning (in practice). I was unable to finish a four-lap (qualifying simulation) run. Now we were able to finish it quite strongly.
“Super happy. I don’t know if there’s more (speed in the car), but there’s always more. The line between more and too much is very thin here at IMS. We’ll see what we have for tomorrow.”
The top 12 from Saturday's qualifying progress into Sunday's session.
Marco Andretti, grandson of 1969 Indy 500 Mario Andretti, finished last.
Graham Rahal earned a guaranteed spot and said: “This day didn’t start off well, but we found a lot and we improved a lot as this day went on.
“Our guys kept our cool today and head’s down. That beer’s going to taste good tonight. I was praying all day somehow this would happen.”
Colton Herta was involved in a big crash which flipped his car upside-down. He ended up 29th.
"I’m fine," Herta told Fox. "Luckily nowadays these crashes look scarier than they feel. Not to say that one felt good.
"The team’s going to be hard at work now trying to get the backup car ready. It’s going to be probably impossible to get out today.
"Terrible day for this to happen. It was kind of, there were no real signs leading to it. We were super happy with the car this morning, go out and just loose, couldn’t even get lap one done.
"It sucks, but I’m good, keep going."