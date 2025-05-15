2025 Indy 500: Full entry list for IndyCar’s biggest race

A total of 33 drivers will take part in what IndyCar has labelled the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’.

There is no shortage of talent on the grid, with the field comprising eight former race winners: Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato.

Further, five different IndyCar champions are present, including Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Newgarden, Power and Alex Palou.

Chip Ganassi’s Palou, who now has three IndyCar titles to his name, is the only former champion without an Indy 500 win to his name.

He scored pole position at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023, but his best race result remains the second place he achieved in 2021 when he was bested by Castroneves.

Palou’s rival and Penske driver Newgarden is aiming to become the first driver in IndyCar history to win three Indy 500 races in a row, having triumphed in both 2023 and ‘24 with last-lap passes.

Another familiar name on the grid is NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson, who is aiming to join an elite club of drivers to complete both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

The entry list for this year’s Indy 500 features 34 names, meaning one of those will be knocked out during the ‘bump day’.

Out of the 34 drivers, 15 are from the US, while the remaining 19 drivers represent 13 different nationalities, giving the field a truly international look.

Four rookies are vying for a spot on the grid, namely, Jacob Abel, Louis Foster, Robert Shwartzman and Nolan Siegel, all of whom are contesting the full IndyCar season.

2025 Indy 500 - Full entry list