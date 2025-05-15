2025 Indy 500: Full entry list for IndyCar’s biggest race

Check out the full entry list for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

2024 Indy 500 race start
2024 Indy 500 race start
© IndyCar

A total of 33 drivers will take part in what IndyCar has labelled the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’.

There is no shortage of talent on the grid, with the field comprising eight former race winners: Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato.

Further, five different IndyCar champions are present, including Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Newgarden, Power and Alex Palou.

Chip Ganassi’s Palou, who now has three IndyCar titles to his name, is the only former champion without an Indy 500 win to his name.

He scored pole position at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023, but his best race result remains the second place he achieved in 2021 when he was bested by Castroneves.

Palou’s rival and Penske driver Newgarden is aiming to become the first driver in IndyCar history to win three Indy 500 races in a row, having triumphed in both 2023 and ‘24 with last-lap passes.

Another familiar name on the grid is NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson, who is aiming to join an elite club of drivers to complete both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

The entry list for this year’s Indy 500 features 34 names, meaning one of those will be knocked out during the ‘bump day’.

Out of the 34 drivers, 15 are from the US, while the remaining 19 drivers represent 13 different nationalities, giving the field a truly international look.

Four rookies are vying for a spot on the grid, namely, Jacob Abel, Louis Foster, Robert Shwartzman and Nolan Siegel, all of whom are contesting the full IndyCar season.

2025 Indy 500 - Full entry list

Car NumberDriverTeamEngine
2Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
3Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
4David MalukasAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
5Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
06Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank Racing w/Curb-AgajanianHonda
6Nolan SiegelArrow McLarenChevrolet
7Christian LundgaardArrow McLarenChevrolet
8Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
9Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
10Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
12Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
14Santino FerrucciAJ FoytChevrolet
15Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
17Kyle LarsonArrow McLarenChevrolet
18Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne RacingHonda
20Alexander RossiEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
21Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
23Ryan Hunter-ReayDRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet
24Jack HarveyDRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet
26Colton HertaAndretti Global w/Curb-AgajanianHonda
27Kyle KirkwoodAndretti GlobalHonda
28Marcus EricssonAndretti GlobalHonda
30Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
33Ed CarpenterEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
45Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
51Jacob AbelDale Coyne RacingHonda
60Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing w/Curb-AgajanianHonda
66Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing w/Curb-AgajanianHonda
75Takuma SatoRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
76Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
77Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
83Robert ShwartzmanPREMA RacingChevrolet
90Callum IlottPREMA RacingChevrolet
98Marco AndrettiAndretti Herta w/Marco & Curb-AgajanianHonda

