Christian Horner return? Lewis Hamilton renaissance? Huge predictions to rock F1

Who would have predicted Christian Horner to exit Red Bull? Or Lewis Hamilton to struggle so badly at Ferrari?

Nobody knows what is around the corner in the ever-changing world of Formula 1.

But with the summer break nearly over, and the F1 Dutch Grand Prix set to kickstart the second part of the 2025 season, we've had a go at predicting some massive headlines to come.

Crash.net writers came up with the headlines which might - just might - stun F1 before the end of the year...

Lewis Larkam: Christian Horner returns to F1 with Alpine.

Despite Flavio Briatore acting as de facto team boss, and the impending arrival of Steve Nielson as managing director, there is still room at Alpine for a team principal.

Since Oliver Oakes’ sudden departure in May, Alpine have been missing that, and Horner is someone who could provide the French squad with a clear figurehead, with Briatore preferring to stick to an advisory position.

It would be a surprise to see Horner leave F1 for good, and if he were to return, Alpine feels like the most natural fit and likely destination, particularly now Ferrari is no longer an option following Vasseur’s contract extension.

Horner needs to serve a period of gardening leave before returning to the paddock, but I’m tipping the Briton for a comeback once that is completed.

Christian Horner

Lewis Duncan: Lewis Hamilton hasn’t had the best of seasons with Ferrari. After all the hype, the dream results just haven’t been there.

But the seven-time world champion has at least been consistently inside the top eight. And there have been flashes. There was the sprint win in China and sprint podium in Miami. Team-mate Charles Leclerc has had five grands prix podiums so far. But at the summer break he isn’t miles ahead in the standings.

Leclerc leads Hamilton by 42 points with 10 rounds to go. That’s not going to be an easy gap to close down. But Hamilton and Ferrari now have time to dig deeper into his issues and come up with a solution for the second half of the season.

If that happens and Hamilton hits the ground running from the Dutch Grand Prix, it’s entirely possible he will jump Leclerc in the standings and finish as top Ferrari driver come the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi in December.

Rachit Thukral: Red Bull slumps further down the order.

Red Bull’s performance has already tailed off in recent races, and if 2024 is any guide, it could slide further in the coming months. Verstappen went from second in Canada to ninth in Hungary, and unless the RB21 finds more pace, top-10 finishes might be the best on offer in some races.

Podiums are still possible thanks to Verstappen’s ability, but Red Bull should brace for a challenging run after the break.