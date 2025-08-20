Five F1 rule changes which would cause a drastic shake-up

A series of intriguing rule-changes have been suggested to improve F1.

Formula 1 is a sport with such complex regulations which are constantly changing to keep up with the technological developments of the teams and their cars.

But that means some rules can occasionally irritate onlookers, even paddock personnel themselves.

Crash.net writers have pointed out a key rule-change which would dramatically change F1 for the better…

Connor McDonagh: Unlimited DRS in qualifying. This was the case back in 2011 when the drag reduction system was first introduced. Some drivers, such as Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull, would keep their DRS open through high-speed corners such as 130R at Suzuka.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The change would emphasise the drivers' willingness to take risks. Of course, this would be short-lived, as DRS will be replaced by active aerodynamics next year.

Lewis Duncan: Sprint weekends have generated some intrigue by effectively removing all practice time and forcing teams to jump straight into the action. With just FP1 to contend with before sprint qualifying, a genuine sense of unknown is added to an F1 weekend.

In such a long season, F1 should eliminate all but one practice session at every round and force teams to go straight into qualifying.

On non-sprint weekends, this could see a grand prix cut from three days to two. Sprint weekends could remain the same length. Sprints add an interesting curveball every once in a while, but teams would constantly be on their toes if the standard weekend was now shorter.

F1 teams have so many tools at their disposal for data gathering, with sim sessions running concurrently to what is happening at the track during race weekends. In theory, less track time for all should narrow the playing field somewhat but also put more emphasis on individual driving talent.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes, McLaren

Lewis Larkam: I have warmed to the idea of sprint races after being initially skeptical when they were first introduced back in 2021.

Having fewer practice sessions and more meaningful track running is definitely a format I prefer, particularly to help break up the samey feel of a grand prix weekend structure during what is fast becoming a saturated F1 calendar.

The issue I have with sprint races is that while sometimes exciting, the current format effectively acts as a bit of a spoiler as to what will happen in Sunday’s grand prix. Teams can make changes to their cars and react to the learnings of the sprint, which takes away an element of randomness or jeopardy.

It would be fun to trial reverse grid sprint races, either for the whole field or just the top 10, at least once to add some unpredictability and excitement to the mix. Rules would also have to be considered to stop teams attempting to game sprint qualifying in order to gain a better grid position.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Derry Munikartono: I think F1 should take a page from MotoGP’s playbook when it comes to qualifying. Strip it back to just two segments — Q1 and Q2 — with 25 minutes each, and use Friday afternoon’s FP2 session to set the stage.

Here’s how it would work: the top eight from FP2 go straight into Q2, while everyone else has to scrap it out in Q1 for the final two spots. Simple, high-stakes, and no room for cruising.

It would crank up the intensity on Fridays, turning FP2 from a glorified test run into a proper battle. Drivers and teams would have to push hard for that top-eight ticket, knowing it could be their golden pass to pole contention.

Rachit Thukral: The Sprint schedule. While not technically a rule, I’m not a fan of Saturday morning sprint races. If the sprint is important enough to keep, it should be the headline Saturday event rather than a sideshow to qualifying.

I get the logic in keeping qualifying on Saturday afternoon for scheduling consistency, but placing it after a sprint race makes the sprint feel like an afterthought.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Liberty could take a leaf out of MotoGP's format and hold the sprint as a standalone late-Saturday event, a few hours after qualifying, so it has its own spotlight.