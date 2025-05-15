NFL great Tom Brady to get IndyCar ride with Jimmie Johnson in Indy 500

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson will drive IndyCar’s modified two-seater in the Indianapolis 500, with NFL great Tom Brady sitting in the back seat.

Johnson will lead the parade lap ahead of the 109th running of the Indy 500 on 25th May, driving what has been dubbed the “Fastest Seat in Sports”.

While the 49-year-old is best known for his career in stock cars, having won a record-equalling seven titles in the Cup Series, he was also awarded the Rookie of the Year at the Indy 500 in 2022 during his first full-season IndyCar campaign with Chip Ganassi.

“I love the Indy 500,” Johnson said. “There is an energy and excitement around the ‘500’ that is unlike anything I have experienced before. Certainly, pre-race ceremonies are the ultimate racing experience that I’ve had outside of the car.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the program and to see the stands full one more time. I’m extremely honored to come back and do it and to be able to also share this experience with another seven-time champion.”

Johnson will give Brady a chance to experience the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway just moments prior to the start of IndyCar’s blue riband race.

Brady won a record seven Super Bowl titles and was named the Super Bowl MVP (most valued player) on five different occasions.

The quarterback will join a long list of celebrities to get a ride in the two-seater Indy car, including Lady Gaga, Diplo, Jon Bon Jovi, Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu.

Following the Indy 500, Johnson will fly to Charlotte to take part in the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on this year’s Cup Schedule.

Although he retired from full-time NASCAR competition in 2020, he continues to take part in select races with Legacy Motor Club, a team he co-owns with Richard Petty, Maury Gallagher, and Knighthead Capital Management.