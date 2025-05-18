2025 Indy 500 qualifying results (Sunday)

Full qualifying results for the 2025 Indy 500 from Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Robert Shwartzman
Here are the results from qualifying for the 2025 Indy 500.

2025 Indy 500 qualifying results
PositionDriverTeamCar
1Robert ShwartzmanPremaChevrolet
2Takuma SatoRahal Letterman LaniganHonda
3Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
4Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Felix RosenqvistMeyer ShankHonda
6Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
7David MalukasA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet
8Christian LundgaardArrow McLarenChevrolet
9Marcus EricssonAndretti GlobalHonda
10Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
11Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
12Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
13Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
14Alexander RossiECRChevrolet
15Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
16Ed CarpenterECRChevrolet
17Santino FerrucciA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet
18Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
19Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
20Christian RasmussenECRChevrolet
21Kyle LarsonArrow McLaren w/ Rick HendrickChevrolet
22Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
23Callum IlottPrema RacingChevrolet
24Hélio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
25Kyle KirkwoodAndretti GlobalHonda
26Nolan SiegelArrow McLarenChevrolet
27Ryan Hunter-ReayDRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet
28Jack HarveyDRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet
29Colton HertaAndretti GlobalHonda
30Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
31Marco AndrettiAndretti-Herta MotorsportHonda
32Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank RacingHonda
33Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne RacingHonda

Robert Shwartzman claimed an unexpected pole position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

A dramatic day started when Scott McLaughlin crashed heavily in practice, ruling him out of qualifying.

Then Team Penske's two cars both failed a technical inspection, during Fast 12.

As a result, McLaughlin starts the Indy 500 from 10th, Josef Newgarden is 11th, Will Power 12th.

IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou must settle for P6 on the Indy 500 starting grid.

Takuma Sato thought he'd pinched pole position until Shwartzman edged his speed.

Shwartzman will be the first rookie to start on pole at the Indy 500 in 43 years.

Rinus Veekay narrowly sneaked past Jacob Abel in Last Chance Qualifying to snare the final spot on the grid. Abel was eliminated and won't take part in the race.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

