2025 Indy 500 qualifying results (Sunday)
Full qualifying results for the 2025 Indy 500 from Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Here are the results from qualifying for the 2025 Indy 500.
|2025 Indy 500 qualifying results
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|1
|Robert Shwartzman
|Prema
|Chevrolet
|2
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|Honda
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank
|Honda
|6
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|David Malukas
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|10
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|11
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|13
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Alexander Rossi
|ECR
|Chevrolet
|15
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|16
|Ed Carpenter
|ECR
|Chevrolet
|17
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|19
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Christian Rasmussen
|ECR
|Chevrolet
|21
|Kyle Larson
|Arrow McLaren w/ Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|22
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|23
|Callum Ilott
|Prema Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Hélio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|25
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|26
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|27
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Jack Harvey
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|29
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|30
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|31
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti-Herta Motorsport
|Honda
|32
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|33
|Rinus VeeKay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
Robert Shwartzman claimed an unexpected pole position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
A dramatic day started when Scott McLaughlin crashed heavily in practice, ruling him out of qualifying.
Then Team Penske's two cars both failed a technical inspection, during Fast 12.
As a result, McLaughlin starts the Indy 500 from 10th, Josef Newgarden is 11th, Will Power 12th.
IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou must settle for P6 on the Indy 500 starting grid.
Takuma Sato thought he'd pinched pole position until Shwartzman edged his speed.
Shwartzman will be the first rookie to start on pole at the Indy 500 in 43 years.
Rinus Veekay narrowly sneaked past Jacob Abel in Last Chance Qualifying to snare the final spot on the grid. Abel was eliminated and won't take part in the race.