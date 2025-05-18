2025 Indy 500 qualifying results (Sunday)

Here are the results from qualifying for the 2025 Indy 500.

2025 Indy 500 qualifying results Position Driver Team Car 1 Robert Shwartzman Prema Chevrolet 2 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 3 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Honda 6 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 8 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 10 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 11 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 13 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 14 Alexander Rossi ECR Chevrolet 15 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 16 Ed Carpenter ECR Chevrolet 17 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 18 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 20 Christian Rasmussen ECR Chevrolet 21 Kyle Larson Arrow McLaren w/ Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 22 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23 Callum Ilott Prema Racing Chevrolet 24 Hélio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 25 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 26 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 27 Ryan Hunter-Reay DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Jack Harvey DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 30 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 31 Marco Andretti Andretti-Herta Motorsport Honda 32 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 33 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Robert Shwartzman claimed an unexpected pole position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

A dramatic day started when Scott McLaughlin crashed heavily in practice, ruling him out of qualifying.

Then Team Penske's two cars both failed a technical inspection, during Fast 12.

As a result, McLaughlin starts the Indy 500 from 10th, Josef Newgarden is 11th, Will Power 12th.

IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou must settle for P6 on the Indy 500 starting grid.

Takuma Sato thought he'd pinched pole position until Shwartzman edged his speed.

Shwartzman will be the first rookie to start on pole at the Indy 500 in 43 years.

Rinus Veekay narrowly sneaked past Jacob Abel in Last Chance Qualifying to snare the final spot on the grid. Abel was eliminated and won't take part in the race.