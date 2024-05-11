Sonsio Grand Prix: Full Results
Alex Palou dominates the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the prestigious Indianapolis 500
Sonsio Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-6.61
|3
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-8.09
|4
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-13.426
|5
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-13.897
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-14.274
|7
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-18.855
|8
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-20.163
|9
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-22.155
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|-26.342
|11
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-27.457
|12
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|-29.31
|13
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-31.238
|14
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-31.887
|15
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-32.289
|16
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-34.658
|17
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-36.567
|18
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-36.964
|19
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|-38.012
|20
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|-39.421
|21
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|22
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|23
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|-1 Lap
|24
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-1 Lap
|25
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|-1 Lap
|26
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|DNF
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
IndyCar arrives in Indianapolis this weekend ahead of the upcoming 108th running of the Indy500 later this month. However, today was the Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
This weekend it was Alex Palou who took victory at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This was Palou’s first proper race win of the season after an 85-lap battle.
Just behind the race winner was Will Power and Christian Lundgaard who finished in second and third rounding out the podium places. The top five saw Scott Dixon and Marcus Armstrong finish in fourth and fifth place.
Scott McLaughlin, Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal, and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top ten at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.