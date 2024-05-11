Sonsio Grand Prix: Full Results

Alex Palou dominates the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the prestigious Indianapolis 500

Sonsio Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda 
2Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet-6.61
3Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-8.09
4Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda-13.426
5Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda-13.897
6Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet-14.274
7Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda-18.855
8Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet-20.163
9Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-22.155
10Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda-26.342
11Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda-27.457
12Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet-29.31
13Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet-31.238
14Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-31.887
15Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda-32.289
16Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda-34.658
17Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet-36.567
18Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet-36.964
19Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda-38.012
20Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet-39.421
21Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
22Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
23Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda-1 Lap
24Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda-1 Lap
25Luca GhiottoITADale Coyne RacingHonda-1 Lap
26Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpemter RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
DNFSantino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet 

IndyCar arrives in Indianapolis this weekend ahead of the upcoming 108th running of the Indy500 later this month. However, today was the Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

This weekend it was Alex Palou who took victory at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This was Palou’s first proper race win of the season after an 85-lap battle.

Just behind the race winner was Will Power and Christian Lundgaard who finished in second and third rounding out the podium places. The top five saw Scott Dixon and Marcus Armstrong finish in fourth and fifth place.

Scott McLaughlin, Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal, and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top ten at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

