Sonsio Grand Prix: Full Results

Sonsio Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet -6.61 3 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -8.09 4 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -13.426 5 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -13.897 6 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet -14.274 7 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda -18.855 8 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -20.163 9 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -22.155 10 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda -26.342 11 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda -27.457 12 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet -29.31 13 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -31.238 14 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -31.887 15 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -32.289 16 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda -34.658 17 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -36.567 18 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet -36.964 19 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda -38.012 20 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet -39.421 21 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap 22 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap 23 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda -1 Lap 24 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -1 Lap 25 Luca Ghiotto ITA Dale Coyne Racing Honda -1 Lap 26 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap DNF Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

IndyCar arrives in Indianapolis this weekend ahead of the upcoming 108th running of the Indy500 later this month. However, today was the Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

This weekend it was Alex Palou who took victory at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This was Palou’s first proper race win of the season after an 85-lap battle.

Just behind the race winner was Will Power and Christian Lundgaard who finished in second and third rounding out the podium places. The top five saw Scott Dixon and Marcus Armstrong finish in fourth and fifth place.

Scott McLaughlin, Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal, and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top ten at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.