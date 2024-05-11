Alex Palou dominates the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis

Alex Palou dominates ahead of the Indy500 in two weeks time

IndyCar arrives in Indianapolis this weekend ahead of the upcoming 108th running of the Indy500 later this month. However, today was the Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Coming into this weekend it was Colton Herta who led the Championship after an eighth-place finish last time out in Alabama.

This weekend it was Alex Palou who took victory at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This was Palou’s first proper race win of the season after an 85-lap battle in the home of motorsport.

The early stages of the race saw multiple drivers pushed off track, but no yellow flags were bought out.

Palou dominated the middle stage of the race on the black banded harder tyres as he grabbed the lead of the race after his stop for the softer red banded tyre. Quickly the Spaniard extended his lead to two seconds as he began to dominate the field once again.

After a restart, from a brief safety car period, Palou once again grabbed the lead of the race and continued to extend his lead.

Palou ended up in victory lane at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, getting the perfect start to May for himself ahead of the Indy500. The Spaniard now sits on top of the standings after four races this season.

Just behind the race winner were Will Power and Christian Lundgaard who finished in second and third rounding out the podium places. The top five saw Scott Dixon and Marcus Armstrong finish in fourth and fifth place.

Scott McLaughlin, Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal, and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top ten at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

