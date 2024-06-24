IndyCar Results: 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca
Full results from the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.
Firestone Grand Prix at Laguna Seca - Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|3
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|6
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|8
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|9
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|11
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|12
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|15
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|16
|David Malukas
|USA
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|17
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|18
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|20
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|22
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
After a week off the IndyCar paddock roared back into life at the iconic Laguna Seca circuit for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. Alex Palou claimed pole position for the start of the 95-lap race as he searches for his third race win of the season.
Palou continued his domination around Laguna Seca as he claimed his third race win of the season. The Spaniard now leads the IndyCar Championship as well.
Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi finished in second and third rounding out the podium. Making up the remainder of the top five was Romain Grosjean and Kyle Kirkwood.
Scott Dixon and Will Power put their cars in sixth and seventh place. Behind them were Pato O’Ward, Santino Ferrucci and Marcus Ericsson in eighth, ninth and tenth place.