IndyCar Results: 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca

Full results from the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.

Firestone Grand Prix at Laguna Seca - Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda
2Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda
3Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet
4Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
5Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda
6Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda
7Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet
8Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet
9Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet
10Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda
11Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda
12Nolan SiegelUSAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
13Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
14Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
15Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
16David MalukasUSAMeyer Shank RacingHonda
17Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda
18Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
19Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet
20Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet
21Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet
22Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda
DNFRinus VeekayNLDEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
DNFKyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda
DNFJack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda
DNFLuca GhiottoITADale Coyne RacingHonda
DNFGraham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda

After a week off the IndyCar paddock roared back into life at the iconic Laguna Seca circuit for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. Alex Palou claimed pole position for the start of the 95-lap race as he searches for his third race win of the season.

Palou continued his domination around Laguna Seca as he claimed his third race win of the season. The Spaniard now leads the IndyCar Championship as well.

Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi finished in second and third rounding out the podium. Making up the remainder of the top five was Romain Grosjean and Kyle Kirkwood.

Scott Dixon and Will Power put their cars in sixth and seventh place. Behind them were Pato O’Ward, Santino Ferrucci and Marcus Ericsson in eighth, ninth and tenth place.

