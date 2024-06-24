IndyCar Results: 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca

Firestone Grand Prix at Laguna Seca - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 3 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 5 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 6 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 8 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 10 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 11 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 12 Nolan Siegel USA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 13 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 14 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 15 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 16 David Malukas USA Meyer Shank Racing Honda 17 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 18 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 19 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 20 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 21 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 22 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda DNF Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet DNF Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda DNF Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda DNF Luca Ghiotto ITA Dale Coyne Racing Honda DNF Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

After a week off the IndyCar paddock roared back into life at the iconic Laguna Seca circuit for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. Alex Palou claimed pole position for the start of the 95-lap race as he searches for his third race win of the season.

Palou continued his domination around Laguna Seca as he claimed his third race win of the season. The Spaniard now leads the IndyCar Championship as well.

Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi finished in second and third rounding out the podium. Making up the remainder of the top five was Romain Grosjean and Kyle Kirkwood.

Scott Dixon and Will Power put their cars in sixth and seventh place. Behind them were Pato O’Ward, Santino Ferrucci and Marcus Ericsson in eighth, ninth and tenth place.