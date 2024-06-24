2024 IndyCar standings after the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca
Alex Palou retakes the IndyCar Championship lead after a sensational win at Laguna Seca.
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|285
|2
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|262
|-13
|3
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|253
|-22
|4
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|217
|-68
|5
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|210
|-75
|6
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|208
|-77
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|198
|-87
|8
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|188
|-97
|9
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|181
|-104
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|176
|-109
|11
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|156
|-129
|12
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|154
|-131
|13
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|150
|-135
|14
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|144
|-141
|15
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|129
|-156
|16
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|127
|-158
|17
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|114
|-171
|18
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|113
|-172
|19
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|97
|-188
|20
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|88
|-197
|21
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|86
|-199
|22
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|82
|-203
|23
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|78
|-207
|24
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|75
|-210
|25
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|70
|-215
|26
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|46
|-239
|27
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|39
|-246
|28
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|35
|-250
|29
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|27
|-258
|30
|Helio Castroneves
|BRA
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|26
|-259
|31
|Conor Daly
|USA
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|-264
|32
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|21
|-264
|33
|Takuma Sato
|JPN
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|19
|-266
|34
|David Malukas
|USA
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|14
|-271
|35
|Ed Carpenter
|USA
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|-271
|36
|Tristan Vautier
|FRA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|12
|-273
|37
|Colin Braun
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|-275
|38
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|USA
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|-279
|39
|Katherine Legge
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|5
|-280
|40
|Marco Andretti
|USA
|Andretti Herta with Marco and Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|5
|-280
After nine races of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series Alex Palou is back in control of the Championship standings. The Spaniard has won three races this season and now holds a 13-point lead over the field.
Will Power who won last time out at Road America is back in second place in the standings. The Australian driver is thoroughly back in the fight for the Championship after a difficult 2023 season.
Scott Dixon rounds out the top three in the IndyCar standings and is 22 points behind his team-mate Palou at the top of the pile.
Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood round out the top five for Andretti Global as they sit fourth and fifth.
Arrow McLaren occupies sixth and seventh place in the Championship. Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi are just out of the top five and are 77 and 87 points behind the Palou respectively.
Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden are in eighth and ninth for Team Penske. Then rounding out the top ten is Felix Rosenqvist in tenth place.