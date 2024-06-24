2024 IndyCar standings after the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca

Alex Palou retakes the IndyCar Championship lead after a sensational win at Laguna Seca.

Laguna Seca
Laguna Seca
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda285 
2Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet262-13
3Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda253-22
4Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda217-68
5Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda210-75
6Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet208-77
7Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet198-87
8Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet188-97
9Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet181-104
10Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda176-109
11Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda156-129
12Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet154-131
13Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda150-135
14Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet144-141
15Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda129-156
16Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda127-158
17Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpemter RacingChevrolet114-171
18Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda113-172
19Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda97-188
20Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda88-197
21Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet86-199
22Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet82-203
23Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet78-207
24Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet75-210
25Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda70-215
26Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda46-239
27Callum IlottGBRArrow McLarenChevrolet39-246
28Nolan SiegelUSADale Coyne RacingHonda35-250
29Luca GhiottoITADale Coyne RacingHonda27-258
30Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianHonda26-259
31Conor DalyUSADRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet21-264
32Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet21-264
33Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda19-266
34David MalukasUSAMeyer Shank RacingHonda14-271
35Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet14-271
36Tristan VautierFRADale Coyne RacingHonda12-273
37Colin BraunUSADale Coyne RacingHonda10-275
38Ryan Hunter-ReayUSADRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet6-279
39Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda5-280
40Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta with Marco and Curb-AgajanianHonda5-280

After nine races of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series Alex Palou is back in control of the Championship standings. The Spaniard has won three races this season and now holds a 13-point lead over the field.

Will Power who won last time out at Road America is back in second place in the standings. The Australian driver is thoroughly back in the fight for the Championship after a difficult 2023 season.

Scott Dixon rounds out the top three in the IndyCar standings and is 22 points behind his team-mate Palou at the top of the pile.

Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood round out the top five for Andretti Global as they sit fourth and fifth.

Arrow McLaren occupies sixth and seventh place in the Championship. Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi are just out of the top five and are 77 and 87 points behind the Palou respectively.

Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden are in eighth and ninth for Team Penske. Then rounding out the top ten is Felix Rosenqvist in tenth place.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
17m ago
'He’d look good in silver' - Mercedes CEO sparks more Max Verstappen rumours
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme…
MotoGP
News
18m ago
Has MotoGP lifeline at Gresini Ducati opened up for Jack Miller?
Jack
Jack
IndyCar
Results
36m ago
2024 IndyCar standings after the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca
Laguna Seca
Laguna Seca
WSBK
News
39m ago
Are Honda beginning to turn a corner in WorldSBK?
Iker Lecuona
Iker Lecuona
MotoGP
News
49m ago
Fabio Quartararo: ‘101 laps, bike feeling much better’
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
1h ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the USA Today 301
New Hampshire
New Hampshire
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes progress “doesn’t make me second guess” Ferrari move
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
News
2h ago
Third F1 team emerges for Carlos Sainz as possible option following Spanish GP
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.-
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
News
3h ago
Frederic Vasseur shrugs off developing Charles Leclerc-Carlos Sainz tension
Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Ferrari Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Ferrari Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference…