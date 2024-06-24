2024 IndyCar standings after the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca

2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 285 2 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 262 -13 3 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 253 -22 4 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 217 -68 5 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 210 -75 6 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 208 -77 7 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 198 -87 8 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 188 -97 9 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 181 -104 10 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 176 -109 11 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 156 -129 12 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 154 -131 13 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 150 -135 14 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 144 -141 15 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 129 -156 16 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 127 -158 17 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet 114 -171 18 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 113 -172 19 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 97 -188 20 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 88 -197 21 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 86 -199 22 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 82 -203 23 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 78 -207 24 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 75 -210 25 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 70 -215 26 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 46 -239 27 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 39 -246 28 Nolan Siegel USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 35 -250 29 Luca Ghiotto ITA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 27 -258 30 Helio Castroneves BRA Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Honda 26 -259 31 Conor Daly USA DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 -264 32 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 21 -264 33 Takuma Sato JPN Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 -266 34 David Malukas USA Meyer Shank Racing Honda 14 -271 35 Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 14 -271 36 Tristan Vautier FRA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 12 -273 37 Colin Braun USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 -275 38 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 -279 39 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 5 -280 40 Marco Andretti USA Andretti Herta with Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda 5 -280

After nine races of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series Alex Palou is back in control of the Championship standings. The Spaniard has won three races this season and now holds a 13-point lead over the field.

Will Power who won last time out at Road America is back in second place in the standings. The Australian driver is thoroughly back in the fight for the Championship after a difficult 2023 season.

Scott Dixon rounds out the top three in the IndyCar standings and is 22 points behind his team-mate Palou at the top of the pile.

Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood round out the top five for Andretti Global as they sit fourth and fifth.

Arrow McLaren occupies sixth and seventh place in the Championship. Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi are just out of the top five and are 77 and 87 points behind the Palou respectively.

Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden are in eighth and ninth for Team Penske. Then rounding out the top ten is Felix Rosenqvist in tenth place.