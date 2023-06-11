24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 - Full Race Results
24 Hours of Le Mans 2023: As it happened
Ferrari outlasted Toyota to win a historic 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Scroll down to find out how they did it...
24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 - Full Race Results
Ferrari has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans!
Class Winners:
Hypercar - No. 51 Ferrari AF Corse
LM P2 - No. 34 Inter Europol Competition
LM GTE - No. 33 Corvette Racing C8.R
The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Chevrolet finished 39th overall
The No. 8 Toyota has made their final pit stop with 17 minutes remaining. They will need a major miracle at this point to have any shot at Ferrari for the overall win.
The No. 709 Glickenhaus Racing Hypercar has gone through the chicane and head-on into the tire barrier.
The No. 51 Ferrari Hypercar has made their final pit stop with 23 minutes remaining. There was a brief scare as it took them some time to release, but they are back on track with a 54 second lead over the No. 8 Toyota.
Final pit stops continue as the final 30 minutes of the race tick down. The No. 5 Penske Porsche is crawling slowly back to pit lane after an on-track issue.
Only 50 minutes remain in the race!
The closest battle for the lead between the three classes is in LM P2 where the No. 34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca holds a 12 second edge over the No. 41 Team WRT entry.
Class Leaders after 23 Hours:
Hypercar - No. 51 Ferrari AF Corse (overall leader)
LM P2 - No. 34 Inter Europol Competition
LM GTE - No. 33 Corvette Racing C8.R
No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Chevrolet running 39th overall
Alessandro Pier Guidi has jumped into the Ferrari for the final one-hour stint in the race. The lead is just under two minutes over the No. 8 Toyota.
Ferrari holds a 3-minute, 24 second lead over Toyota with 80 minutes remaining. Both Cadillac Racing cars follow but only the No. 2 car, driven by Richard Westbrook, is on the same lap as the Ferrari and Toyota.
With less than two hours remaining, the No. 8 Toyota Hypercar has crashed while battling for the overall lead!
Ryo Hirakawa locked the rear brakes which sent the car spinning, making contact with the barrier. A major setback for the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, as the car comes to pit lane for repairs.
After spending time in the garage to make repairs to the transmission, the Hendrick Motorsports Garage 56 NASCAR is back out on track with Mike Rockenfeller behind the wheel, running in 39th overall.
The race continues to shape up to be an incredible finish. After 310 laps around the eight-mile circuit, the top two cars are separated by just 9 seconds! There have been 20 retirements in the race so far.
Class Leaders after 22 Hours:
Hypercar - No. 51 Ferrari AF Corse (overall leader)
LM P2 - No. 34 Inter Europol Competition
LM GTE - No. 33 Corvette Racing C8.R
No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Chevrolet running 39th overall
The top two in Hypercars have pitted. The No. 8 Toyota made their stop first, and the No. 51 Ferrari came in one lap later and made a driver change. Antonio Giovinazzi is back behind the wheel with an 18 second lead.
Class Leaders after 21 Hours:
Hypercar - No. 51 Ferrari AF Corse (overall leader)
LM P2 - No. 34 Inter Europol Competition
LM GTE - No. 33 Corvette Racing C8.R
No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Chevrolet running 40th overall
While the battle for the overall win between Toyota and Ferrari rages on, Cadillac Racing remains hopeful to get back in the fight. The No. 3 Cadillac may be two laps down in 4th but the No. 2 machine is just about one minute behind the top two in 3rd place. Just over three hours remaining!
Brendon Hartley in the #8 Toyota almost loses the rear at the Dunlop Chicane. No damage is done...
Just 5.5s separate the race-leading Ferrari and the chasing Totoya.
The Garage 56 driver, and ex F1 world champion, was in the pitstops for approximately 10 minutes. Unclear what the problem was.
Pier Guidi's #51 Ferrari pitted without any need for a power cycle, as they did at their previous stop, so they've extended their advantage at the front over the chasing Toyota.
Michael Fassbender slams his #911 Porsche into the wall! He is able to somehow drag it back to the pits but that was a big one.
The 2009 F1 champion is currently driving the Garage 56 project.
He's 36th.