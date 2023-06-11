24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 - Full Race Results - Ferrari beats Toyota
Ferrari AF Corse has won the Centenary running of the Le Mans 24 Hours.
The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hour race has come to an end, and a familiar name has celebrated in victory lane. Ferrari AF Corse outlasted the competition to score the overall win in the No. 51 Ferrari 499P with drivers Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi, and James Calado.
The LM P2 Class was won by the No. 34 Inter Europol Competition with Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, and Fabio Scherer. The No. 33 Corvette Racing team of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, and Nicolas Varrone were the LM GTE Class winners.
Full race results from the centenary running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans:
|24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 - Full Results
|Pos
|Class
|Team
|Car
|1
|Hypercar H
|No. 51 FERRARI AF CORSE
|2
|Hypercar H
|No. 8 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
|3
|Hypercar H
|No. 2 CADILLAC RACING
|4
|Hypercar H
|No. 3 CADILLAC RACING
|5
|Hypercar H
|No. 50 FERRARI AF CORSE
|6
|Hypercar
|No. 708 GLICKENHAUS RACING
|7
|Hypercar
|No. 709 GLICKENHAUS RACING
|8
|Hypercar H
|No. 93 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
|9
|Hypercar H
|No. 5 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|10
|LM P2
|No. 34 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION
|11
|LM P2
|TEAM WRT
|12
|LM P2
|DUQUEINE TEAM
|13
|LM P2
|ALPINE ELF TEAM
|14
|LM P2
|TEAM WRT
|15
|LM P2
|IDEC SPORT
|16
|LM P2
|VECTOR SPORT
|17
|Hypercar H
|ACTION EXPRESS RACING
|18
|LM P2
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|19
|LM P2
|ALPINE ELF TEAM
|20
|LM P2 P/A
|ALGARVE PRO RACING
|21
|LM P2
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|22
|Hypercar H
|PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|23
|LM P2 P/A
|COOL RACING
|24
|LM P2
|JOTA
|25
|LM P2
|PANIS RACING
|26
|Hypercar H
|PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
|27
|LM GTE Am
|CORVETTE RACING
|28
|LM GTE Am
|ORT BY TF
|29
|LM GTE Am
|GR RACING
|30
|LM GTE Am
|IRON DAMES
|31
|LM GTE Am
|AF CORSE
|32
|LM P2 P/A
|DKR ENGINEERING
|33
|LM GTE Am
|NORTHWEST AMR
|34
|LM P2
|PREMA RACING
|35
|LM GTE Am
|PROJECT 1 - AO
|36
|LM GTE Am
|WALKENHORST MOTORSPORT
|37
|LM P2 P/A
|GRAFF RACING
|38
|LM GTE Am
|KESSEL RACING
|39
|CDNT
|HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|40
|Hypercar H
|HERTZ TEAM JOTA
|41
|LM GTE Am
|KESSEL RACING
|42
|LM GTE Am
|PROTON COMPETITION
|43
|LM P2 P/A
|AF CORSE
|44
|LM GTE Am
|PROTON COMPETITION
|45
|Hypercar
|FLOYD VANWALL RACING TEAM
|46
|LM GTE Am
|D'STATION RACING
|47
|LM P2
|COOL RACING
|48
|LM GTE Am
|DEMPSEY - PROTON RACING
|49
|LM P2
|INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION
|50
|LM P2
|PREMA RACING
|51
|Hypercar H
|TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
|52
|LM GTE Am
|JMW MOTORSPORT
|53
|LM P2 P/A
|RACING TEAM TURKEY
|54
|Hypercar H
|PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|55
|LM GTE Am
|TF SPORT
|56
|LM GTE Am
|RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE
|57
|LM GTE Am
|PROTON COMPETITION
|58
|LM GTE Am
|IRON LYNX
|59
|LM GTE Am
|GMB MOTORSPORT
|60
|LM GTE Am
|AF CORSE
|61
|LM P2 P/A
|TOWER MOTORSPORTS
|62
|LM P2 P/A
|NIELSEN RACING