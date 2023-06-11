24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 - Full Race Results

The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hour race has come to an end, and a familiar name has celebrated in victory lane. Ferrari AF Corse outlasted the competition to score the overall win in the No. 51 Ferrari 499P with drivers Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi, and James Calado.

The LM P2 Class was won by the No. 34 Inter Europol Competition with Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, and Fabio Scherer. The No. 33 Corvette Racing team of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, and Nicolas Varrone were the LM GTE Class winners.

Full race results from the centenary running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: