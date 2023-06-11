24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 - Full Race Results - Ferrari beats Toyota

Chad Smith's picture
11 Jun 2023
24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 - Full Race Results

Ferrari AF Corse has won the Centenary running of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hour race has come to an end, and a familiar name has celebrated in victory lane. Ferrari AF Corse outlasted the competition to score the overall win in the No. 51 Ferrari 499P with drivers Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi, and James Calado.

The LM P2 Class was won by the No. 34 Inter Europol Competition with Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, and Fabio Scherer. The No. 33 Corvette Racing team of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, and Nicolas Varrone were the LM GTE Class winners.

Full race results from the centenary running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans:

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 - Full Results
Pos ClassTeamCar
1Hypercar HNo. 51 FERRARI AF CORSE 
2Hypercar HNo. 8 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING 
3Hypercar HNo. 2 CADILLAC RACING 
4Hypercar HNo. 3 CADILLAC RACING 
5Hypercar HNo. 50 FERRARI AF CORSE 
6HypercarNo. 708 GLICKENHAUS RACING 
7HypercarNo. 709 GLICKENHAUS RACING 
8Hypercar HNo. 93 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES 
9Hypercar HNo. 5 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT 
10LM P2No. 34 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION 
11LM P2TEAM WRT 
12LM P2DUQUEINE TEAM 
13LM P2ALPINE ELF TEAM 
14LM P2TEAM WRT 
15LM P2IDEC SPORT 
16LM P2VECTOR SPORT 
17Hypercar HACTION EXPRESS RACING 
18LM P2UNITED AUTOSPORTS 
19LM P2ALPINE ELF TEAM 
20LM P2 P/AALGARVE PRO RACING 
21LM P2UNITED AUTOSPORTS 
22Hypercar HPORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT 
23LM P2 P/ACOOL RACING 
24LM P2JOTA 
25LM P2PANIS RACING 
26Hypercar HPEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES 
27LM GTE AmCORVETTE RACING 
28LM GTE AmORT BY TF 
29LM GTE AmGR RACING 
30LM GTE AmIRON DAMES 
31LM GTE AmAF CORSE 
32LM P2 P/ADKR ENGINEERING 
33LM GTE AmNORTHWEST AMR 
34LM P2PREMA RACING 
35LM GTE AmPROJECT 1 - AO 
36LM GTE AmWALKENHORST MOTORSPORT 
37LM P2 P/AGRAFF RACING 
38LM GTE AmKESSEL RACING 
39CDNTHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 
40Hypercar HHERTZ TEAM JOTA 
41LM GTE AmKESSEL RACING 
42LM GTE AmPROTON COMPETITION 
43LM P2 P/AAF CORSE 
44LM GTE AmPROTON COMPETITION 
45HypercarFLOYD VANWALL RACING TEAM 
46LM GTE AmD'STATION RACING 
47LM P2COOL RACING 
48LM GTE AmDEMPSEY - PROTON RACING 
49LM P2INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION 
50LM P2PREMA RACING 
51Hypercar HTOYOTA GAZOO RACING 
52LM GTE AmJMW MOTORSPORT 
53LM P2 P/ARACING TEAM TURKEY 
54Hypercar HPORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT 
55LM GTE AmTF SPORT 
56LM GTE AmRICHARD MILLE AF CORSE 
57LM GTE AmPROTON COMPETITION 
58LM GTE AmIRON LYNX 
59LM GTE AmGMB MOTORSPORT 
60LM GTE AmAF CORSE 
61LM P2 P/ATOWER MOTORSPORTS 
62LM P2 P/ANIELSEN RACING 