Ferrari lead 24 Hours of Le Mans; Toyota lose a car in "stupid incident"

The world’s most famous endurance race will end at 3pm (UK), 10am (EST), 7am (PST).

Ferrari started with both cars on the front row, a historic feat because it had been 50 years since the Italian manufacturer had claimed pole position.

But Toyota’s #8 car moved into the lead within an hour of the start.

Ye Yifei in the #38 Jota-run Porsche incredibly ran from 61st on the grid (because they didn’t set a qualifying time due to problems with the car) to take the lead.

But Yifei crashed out, leaving the #94 Peugeot to lead the race.

Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 Ferrari then took the lead - but spun out, around the eight-hour mark.

Defending champions Toyota then saw their #7 car retire from the race when driver Kamui Kobayashi was involved in a pile-up.

Louis Prette, at the wheel of the #66 Ferrari Ferrari GTE Am, hit Kobayashi and Giedo van der Garde’s #39 Graff LMP2 car.

Memo Rojas in the #35 Alpine LMP2 car then went into Kobayashi too.

Van Der Garde labelled it a “stupid incident”.

It meant Toyota, winners of the past five editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, now have only car running.

The #51 Ferrari AF Corse then escaped the 91st pitstop quicker than the #8 Toyota, so currently leads the race.

Ferrari’s other car, the #50 driven by Antonio Fuoco from pole position, is in ninth.