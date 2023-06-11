Ferrari lead 24 Hours of Le Mans; Toyota lose a car in "stupid incident"
Ferrari are winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the 16-hour mark while Toyota have lost one of their cars.
The world’s most famous endurance race will end at 3pm (UK), 10am (EST), 7am (PST).
Ferrari started with both cars on the front row, a historic feat because it had been 50 years since the Italian manufacturer had claimed pole position.
But Toyota’s #8 car moved into the lead within an hour of the start.
Ye Yifei in the #38 Jota-run Porsche incredibly ran from 61st on the grid (because they didn’t set a qualifying time due to problems with the car) to take the lead.
But Yifei crashed out, leaving the #94 Peugeot to lead the race.
Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 Ferrari then took the lead - but spun out, around the eight-hour mark.
Defending champions Toyota then saw their #7 car retire from the race when driver Kamui Kobayashi was involved in a pile-up.
Louis Prette, at the wheel of the #66 Ferrari Ferrari GTE Am, hit Kobayashi and Giedo van der Garde’s #39 Graff LMP2 car.
Memo Rojas in the #35 Alpine LMP2 car then went into Kobayashi too.
Van Der Garde labelled it a “stupid incident”.
It meant Toyota, winners of the past five editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, now have only car running.
The #51 Ferrari AF Corse then escaped the 91st pitstop quicker than the #8 Toyota, so currently leads the race.
Ferrari’s other car, the #50 driven by Antonio Fuoco from pole position, is in ninth.