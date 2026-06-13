24 Hours of Le Mans LIVE: Race updates as BMW, Cadillac battle for lead

KEY MOMENTS

2026 24 Hours of Le Mans is underway

Toyota ends hour four in the lead on offset strategy

No.51 Ferrari penalised for collision

Toyota led after first hour

The 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans begins today, Saturday 13 June, with BMW starting on pole for the first time in the top class.

The world's most famous 24-hour race will host its 94th edition this weekend, as 186 drivers across 62 cars and three classes battle for victory.

The 2026 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will see BMW start on pole for the first time, after a dramatic Hyperpole session on Thursday evening.

The No.15 WRT-run BMW crew of Kevin Magnussen, Raffele Marciello and Dries Vanthoor, inherited pole after the No.38 Hertz Team Jota Cadillac of Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais had their pole time cancelled post-session.

The No.38 Cadillac was dropped to 10th on the grid.

Last year's Le Mans-winning customer Ferrari AF Corse entry - the No.83 car - driven by Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Phil Hanson was the big shock of qualifying, as it failed to get into Hyperpole.

The No.83 car will defend its Le Mans crown from 17th on the grid.

Ferrari only got one car into the final part of Hyperpole on Thursday night, with the No.51 car of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovonazzi a best of eighth on the grid.

The Scuderia will be aiming for its fourth successive 24 Hours of Le Mans win this weekend, but will face stiff competition from a Hypercar field that looks wide open.

2026 24 Hours of Le Mans schedule

Race start - 3pm BST, 13 June

Race finish - 3pm BST, 14 June