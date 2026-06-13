So, it's back to the No.38 leading the No.20 and the No.8.
24 Hours of Le Mans LIVE: Race updates as BMW, Cadillac battle for lead
Live updates from the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans
KEY MOMENTS
- 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans is underway
- Toyota ends hour four in the lead on offset strategy
- No.51 Ferrari penalised for collision
- Toyota led after first hour
The 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans begins today, Saturday 13 June, with BMW starting on pole for the first time in the top class.
The world's most famous 24-hour race will host its 94th edition this weekend, as 186 drivers across 62 cars and three classes battle for victory.
The 2026 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will see BMW start on pole for the first time, after a dramatic Hyperpole session on Thursday evening.
The No.15 WRT-run BMW crew of Kevin Magnussen, Raffele Marciello and Dries Vanthoor, inherited pole after the No.38 Hertz Team Jota Cadillac of Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais had their pole time cancelled post-session.
The No.38 Cadillac was dropped to 10th on the grid.
Last year's Le Mans-winning customer Ferrari AF Corse entry - the No.83 car - driven by Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Phil Hanson was the big shock of qualifying, as it failed to get into Hyperpole.
The No.83 car will defend its Le Mans crown from 17th on the grid.
Ferrari only got one car into the final part of Hyperpole on Thursday night, with the No.51 car of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovonazzi a best of eighth on the grid.
The Scuderia will be aiming for its fourth successive 24 Hours of Le Mans win this weekend, but will face stiff competition from a Hypercar field that looks wide open.
2026 24 Hours of Le Mans schedule
Race start - 3pm BST, 13 June
Race finish - 3pm BST, 14 June
The No.38 Cadillac with Bourdais at the wheel is back into the lead.
The No.8 Toyota is in the pits on lap 95.
The No.15 has a scary moment with a slow LMGT3 car when the BMW was forced to go on the outside onto the grass to avoid.
The No.38 might have bigger problems, here. Bourdais has been on the radio complaining of a long brake pedal. Braking issues have been a problem for Cadillac before, especially at Le Mans.
The No.20 has pitted, releasing the No.8 Toyota to the lead.
The No.38 Cadillac may be in a bit of trouble for not following race directors' notes after a moment off track earlier. Let's see how that shakes out.
This was the issue that took the No.61 Mercedes out of the LMGT3 running.
The No.12 Caddy pits.
The No.28 IDEC Sport LMP2 car has been given a five-second penalty for a shortcutting incident. That will be served at its next stop.
The No.12 Cadillac is right behind the No.8 Toyota, but he'll be pitting this lap.
The No.38 has been in the pits, releasing the No.20 BMW back to the front, 16s clear of the No.8 Toyota.
We have our second official retirement from the race. The No.13 13 Autosport LMGT3 Corvette has pulled out.
A statement from the team read:
"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to retire the No. 13 Corvette from the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
"Following earlier contact and the extensive repairs that followed, we returned to the race but found ourselves 10 laps down. Rather than interfere with competitors fighting for class honours and championship points, we felt it was the right decision to step aside.
"While this is not the outcome we came to Le Mans for, we are incredibly proud of the effort shown by our drivers and crew throughout the week.
"Thank you to everyone who supported us on this journey. We’ll be back."
Hard to believe we're already into the sixth hour of racing here at Le Mans!
We need just a quick pitstop for some caffeine. Stand by.
The No.15 polesitting BMW in fifth is being investigated for overtaking under yellow flags.
Some pitstops for the Hypercar leaders. The No.35 Alpine and the No.50 Ferrari are in.
The first retirement of the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans will be the No.61 Iron Lynx Mercedes after the suspension issue for Martin Berry.
The No.13 Corvette that has been in the pits for a while and is 14 laps down may well be following next.
Hypercar top 10:
- No.38 Cadillac
- No.20 BMW
- No.8 Toyota
- No.12 Cadillac
- No.50 Ferrari
- No.15 BMW
- No.51 Ferrari
- No.101 Cadillac
- No.35 Alpine
- No.7 Toyota
LMP2 top 5:
- No.343 Inter Europol
- No.30 Duqueine
- No.24 Nielsen Racing
- No.43 Inter Europol
- No.29 Panis Racing
LMGT3 top 5:
- No.87 Lexus
- No.78 Lexus
- No.27 Aston
- No.91 Porsche
- No.74 Ferrari
The No.61 of Martin Berry looks like he's had some kind of suspension issue going through Indianapolis.
The No.61 Iron Lynx Mercedes has some kind of rear wheel issue and is touring back to the pits.
That's the end of Hour 5. Bourdais and Cadillac lead outright by 19.7s from the No.20 BMW.
After that pitstop for the No.8, there's about 35s covering the top three.
Bourdais, of course, is from Le Mans.
This is Sebastien Bourdais' 19th start at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Still a long way to go, but is there a first Cadillac win at the event coming his way?
The No.38 Cadillac of Bourdais is now in the lead. That's a massive change from the earlier pitstop cycles where the No.20 BMW cycled back into the lead each time.