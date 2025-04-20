Imola WEC: Full Hypercar and LMGT3 race results

Ferrari converted pole position into a comfortable victory in the second round of the World Endurance Championship at Imola on Sunday.

Pos No. Drivers Car Class Gap 1 51 Alessandro Pier Guidi

James Calado

Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 2 20 Rene Rast

Robin Frijns

Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M Hybrid V8 HYPERCAR 8.490 3 36 Jules Gounon

Frederic Makowiecki

Mick Schumacher Alpine A424 HYPERCAR 12.450 4 83 Robert Kubica

Ye Yifei

Philip Hanson Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 20.597 5 8 Sebastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 23.210 6 15 Dries Vanthoor

Raffaele Marciello

Kevin Magnussen BMW M Hybrid V8 HYPERCAR 25.516 7 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

Nyck de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 31.478 8 6 Kevin Estre

Laurens Vanthoor

Matthew Campbell Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 41.280 9 93 Paul di Resta

Mikkel Jensen

Jean-Eric Vergne Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 50.904 10 12 Alex Lynn

Norman Nato

Will Stevens Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 53.300 11 5 Julien Andlauer

Michael Christensen

Mathieu Jaminet Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'14.220 12 94 Loic Duval

Malthe Jakobsen

Stoffel Vandoorne Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'15.285 13 35 Paul Loup Chatin

Ferdinand Habsburg

Charles Milesi Alpine A424 HYPERCAR 1'16.135 14 99 Neel Jani

Nicolas Pino

Nicolas Varrone Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'17.150 15 50 Antonio Fuoco

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1 Lap 16 38 Earl Bamber

Sebastien Bourdais

Jenson Button Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 2 Laps 17 009 Alex Riberas

Marco Sorensen Aston Martin Valkyrie HYPERCAR 4 Laps 18 007 Harry Tincknell

Tom Gamble Aston Martin Valkyrie HYPERCAR 4 Laps 19 92 Ryan Hardwick

Riccardo Pera

Richard Lietz Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3 19 Laps 20 46 Ahmad Al Harthy

Valentino Rossi

Kelvin van der Linde BMW M4 GT3 LMGT3 19 Laps 21 78 Arnold Robin

Finn Gehrsitz

Esteban Masson Lexus RC F GT3 LMGT3 19 Laps 22 87 Razvan Umbrarescu

Clemens Schmid

Jose Maria Lopez Lexus RC F GT3 LMGT3 19 Laps 23 54 Thomas Flohr

Francesco Castellacci

Davide Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 LMGT3 20 Laps 24 81 Tom van Rompuy

Rui Andrade

Charlie Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R LMGT3 20 Laps 25 33 Ben Keating

Jonny Edgar

Daniel Juncadella Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R LMGT3 20 Laps 26 85 Celia Martin

Rahel Frey

Michelle Gatting Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3 20 Laps 27 95 Darren Leung

Sean Gelael

Marino Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo LMGT3 20 Laps 28 77 Bernardo Sousa

Ben Tuck

Ben Barker Ford Mustang GT3 LMGT3 20 Laps 29 10 Derek DeBoer

Dudu Barrichello

Valentin Hasse-Clot Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 LMGT3 20 Laps 30 31 Yasser Shahin

Timur Boguslavskiy

Augusto Farfus BMW M4 GT3 LMGT3 21 Laps 31 61 Christian Ried

Lin Hodenius

Maxime Martin Mercedes AMG GT3 LMGT3 21 Laps 32 59 James Cottingham

Sebastien Baud

Gregoire Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo LMGT3 21 Laps 33 60 Claudio Schiavoni

Matteo Cressoni

Matteo Cairoli Mercedes AMG GT3 LMGT3 21 Laps 34 88 Stefano Gattuso

Giammarco Levorato

Dennis Olsen Ford Mustang GT3 LMGT3 21 Laps 21 Francois Heriau

Simon Mann

Alessio Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 LMGT3 93 Laps 27 Ian James

Zacharie Robichon

Mattia Drudi Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 LMGT3 163 Laps

The factory #51 Ferrari 499 LMH driven by Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi took the chequered flag with a nine-second margin over the #20 BMW of Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns and Rene Rast at the end of 6 Hours of Imola.

The #51 Ferrari was never really threatened at the front of the pack, although there were brief stints where other cars moved ahead on strategy.

Giovinazzi’s move on the #6 Porsche 963 LMDh with two hours to go sealed the deal for the 2023 Le Mans-winning crew.

The #20 BMW recovered from multiple incidents, including contact with the #7 Toyota that left with damaged rear bodywork, to take the runner-up position.

Alpine scored its second podium with the A424 LMDh in the Hypercar class, with Mick Schumacher, Jules Gounon and Frederic Makowiecki finishing a strong third in the #36 entry despite a contact with the French marque’s sister car at the start of the race.

The #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid shared by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa finished fifth, behind the front-row starting customer #83 Ferrari driven by Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Phil Hanson.

Porsche endured another tough race in the WEC, with Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Matt Campbell finishing a distant eighth in the best of the two factory 963 LMDh prototypes.

Porsche takes LMGT3 win

In the LMGT3 class, the #92 Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 R crewed by Richard Lietz, Riccardo Pera and Ryan Hardwick scored a narrow win over the pole-sitting #46 WRT BMW M4 GT3 of Kelvin van der Linde, Valentino Rossi and Ahmad Al Harthy.

The final spot on the podium went to the Finn Gehrsitz, Arnold Robin and Ben Barnicoat in the #78 Lexus RC F GT3.