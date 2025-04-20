Imola WEC: Full Hypercar and LMGT3 race results
Check out the full results for the World Endurance Championship's 6 Hours of Imola.
Ferrari converted pole position into a comfortable victory in the second round of the World Endurance Championship at Imola on Sunday.
|Pos
|No.
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Gap
|1
|51
|Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|2
|20
|Rene Rast
Robin Frijns
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|HYPERCAR
|8.490
|3
|36
|Jules Gounon
Frederic Makowiecki
Mick Schumacher
|Alpine A424
|HYPERCAR
|12.450
|4
|83
|Robert Kubica
Ye Yifei
Philip Hanson
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|20.597
|5
|8
|Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|23.210
|6
|15
|Dries Vanthoor
Raffaele Marciello
Kevin Magnussen
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|HYPERCAR
|25.516
|7
|7
|Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|31.478
|8
|6
|Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
Matthew Campbell
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|41.280
|9
|93
|Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|50.904
|10
|12
|Alex Lynn
Norman Nato
Will Stevens
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|53.300
|11
|5
|Julien Andlauer
Michael Christensen
Mathieu Jaminet
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'14.220
|12
|94
|Loic Duval
Malthe Jakobsen
Stoffel Vandoorne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'15.285
|13
|35
|Paul Loup Chatin
Ferdinand Habsburg
Charles Milesi
|Alpine A424
|HYPERCAR
|1'16.135
|14
|99
|Neel Jani
Nicolas Pino
Nicolas Varrone
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'17.150
|15
|50
|Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1 Lap
|16
|38
|Earl Bamber
Sebastien Bourdais
Jenson Button
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|2 Laps
|17
|009
|Alex Riberas
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|HYPERCAR
|4 Laps
|18
|007
|Harry Tincknell
Tom Gamble
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|HYPERCAR
|4 Laps
|19
|92
|Ryan Hardwick
Riccardo Pera
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|LMGT3
|19 Laps
|20
|46
|Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Kelvin van der Linde
|BMW M4 GT3
|LMGT3
|19 Laps
|21
|78
|Arnold Robin
Finn Gehrsitz
Esteban Masson
|Lexus RC F GT3
|LMGT3
|19 Laps
|22
|87
|Razvan Umbrarescu
Clemens Schmid
Jose Maria Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|LMGT3
|19 Laps
|23
|54
|Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|LMGT3
|20 Laps
|24
|81
|Tom van Rompuy
Rui Andrade
Charlie Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|LMGT3
|20 Laps
|25
|33
|Ben Keating
Jonny Edgar
Daniel Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|LMGT3
|20 Laps
|26
|85
|Celia Martin
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|LMGT3
|20 Laps
|27
|95
|Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
Marino Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|LMGT3
|20 Laps
|28
|77
|Bernardo Sousa
Ben Tuck
Ben Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|LMGT3
|20 Laps
|29
|10
|Derek DeBoer
Dudu Barrichello
Valentin Hasse-Clot
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|LMGT3
|20 Laps
|30
|31
|Yasser Shahin
Timur Boguslavskiy
Augusto Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|LMGT3
|21 Laps
|31
|61
|Christian Ried
Lin Hodenius
Maxime Martin
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|LMGT3
|21 Laps
|32
|59
|James Cottingham
Sebastien Baud
Gregoire Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|LMGT3
|21 Laps
|33
|60
|Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Matteo Cairoli
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|LMGT3
|21 Laps
|34
|88
|Stefano Gattuso
Giammarco Levorato
Dennis Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|LMGT3
|21 Laps
|21
|Francois Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|LMGT3
|93 Laps
|27
|Ian James
Zacharie Robichon
Mattia Drudi
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|LMGT3
|163 Laps
The factory #51 Ferrari 499 LMH driven by Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi took the chequered flag with a nine-second margin over the #20 BMW of Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns and Rene Rast at the end of 6 Hours of Imola.
The #51 Ferrari was never really threatened at the front of the pack, although there were brief stints where other cars moved ahead on strategy.
Giovinazzi’s move on the #6 Porsche 963 LMDh with two hours to go sealed the deal for the 2023 Le Mans-winning crew.
The #20 BMW recovered from multiple incidents, including contact with the #7 Toyota that left with damaged rear bodywork, to take the runner-up position.
Alpine scored its second podium with the A424 LMDh in the Hypercar class, with Mick Schumacher, Jules Gounon and Frederic Makowiecki finishing a strong third in the #36 entry despite a contact with the French marque’s sister car at the start of the race.
The #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid shared by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa finished fifth, behind the front-row starting customer #83 Ferrari driven by Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Phil Hanson.
Porsche endured another tough race in the WEC, with Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Matt Campbell finishing a distant eighth in the best of the two factory 963 LMDh prototypes.
Porsche takes LMGT3 win
In the LMGT3 class, the #92 Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 R crewed by Richard Lietz, Riccardo Pera and Ryan Hardwick scored a narrow win over the pole-sitting #46 WRT BMW M4 GT3 of Kelvin van der Linde, Valentino Rossi and Ahmad Al Harthy.
The final spot on the podium went to the Finn Gehrsitz, Arnold Robin and Ben Barnicoat in the #78 Lexus RC F GT3.