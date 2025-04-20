Imola WEC: Full Hypercar and LMGT3 race results

Check out the full results for the World Endurance Championship's 6 Hours of Imola.

#51 Ferrari
#51 Ferrari
© XPB Images

Ferrari converted pole position into a comfortable victory in the second round of the World Endurance Championship at Imola on Sunday.

PosNo.DriversCarClassGap
151Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi		Ferrari 499PHYPERCAR 
220Rene Rast
Robin Frijns
Sheldon Van Der Linde		BMW M Hybrid V8HYPERCAR8.490
336Jules Gounon
Frederic Makowiecki
Mick Schumacher		Alpine A424HYPERCAR12.450
483Robert Kubica
Ye Yifei
Philip Hanson		Ferrari 499PHYPERCAR20.597
58Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		Toyota GR010 - HybridHYPERCAR23.210
615Dries Vanthoor
Raffaele Marciello
Kevin Magnussen		BMW M Hybrid V8HYPERCAR25.516
77Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries		Toyota GR010 - HybridHYPERCAR31.478
86Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
Matthew Campbell		Porsche 963HYPERCAR41.280
993Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne		Peugeot 9X8HYPERCAR50.904
1012Alex Lynn
Norman Nato
Will Stevens		Cadillac V-Series.RHYPERCAR53.300
115Julien Andlauer
Michael Christensen
Mathieu Jaminet		Porsche 963HYPERCAR1'14.220
1294Loic Duval
Malthe Jakobsen
Stoffel Vandoorne		Peugeot 9X8HYPERCAR1'15.285
1335Paul Loup Chatin
Ferdinand Habsburg
Charles Milesi		Alpine A424HYPERCAR1'16.135
1499Neel Jani
Nicolas Pino
Nicolas Varrone		Porsche 963HYPERCAR1'17.150
1550Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen		Ferrari 499PHYPERCAR1 Lap
1638Earl Bamber
Sebastien Bourdais
Jenson Button		Cadillac V-Series.RHYPERCAR2 Laps
17009Alex Riberas
Marco Sorensen		Aston Martin ValkyrieHYPERCAR4 Laps
18007Harry Tincknell
Tom Gamble		Aston Martin ValkyrieHYPERCAR4 Laps
1992Ryan Hardwick
Riccardo Pera
Richard Lietz		Porsche 911 GT3 RLMGT319 Laps
2046Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Kelvin van der Linde		BMW M4 GT3LMGT319 Laps
2178Arnold Robin
Finn Gehrsitz
Esteban Masson		Lexus RC F GT3LMGT319 Laps
2287Razvan Umbrarescu
Clemens Schmid
Jose Maria Lopez		Lexus RC F GT3LMGT319 Laps
2354Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon		Ferrari 296 GT3LMGT320 Laps
2481Tom van Rompuy
Rui Andrade
Charlie Eastwood		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.RLMGT320 Laps
2533Ben Keating
Jonny Edgar
Daniel Juncadella		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.RLMGT320 Laps
2685Celia Martin
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting		Porsche 911 GT3 RLMGT320 Laps
2795Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
Marino Sato		McLaren 720S GT3 EvoLMGT320 Laps
2877Bernardo Sousa
Ben Tuck
Ben Barker		Ford Mustang GT3LMGT320 Laps
2910Derek DeBoer
Dudu Barrichello
Valentin Hasse-Clot		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3LMGT320 Laps
3031Yasser Shahin
Timur Boguslavskiy
Augusto Farfus		BMW M4 GT3LMGT321 Laps
3161Christian Ried
Lin Hodenius
Maxime Martin		Mercedes AMG GT3LMGT321 Laps
3259James Cottingham
Sebastien Baud
Gregoire Saucy		McLaren 720S GT3 EvoLMGT321 Laps
3360Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Matteo Cairoli		Mercedes AMG GT3LMGT321 Laps
3488Stefano Gattuso
Giammarco Levorato
Dennis Olsen		Ford Mustang GT3LMGT321 Laps
 21Francois Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera		Ferrari 296 GT3LMGT393 Laps
 27Ian James
Zacharie Robichon
Mattia Drudi		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3LMGT3163 Laps

The factory #51 Ferrari 499 LMH driven by Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi took the chequered flag with a nine-second margin over the #20 BMW of Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns and Rene Rast at the end of 6 Hours of Imola.

The #51 Ferrari was never really threatened at the front of the pack, although there were brief stints where other cars moved ahead on strategy.

Giovinazzi’s move on the #6 Porsche 963 LMDh with two hours to go sealed the deal for the 2023 Le Mans-winning crew.

The #20 BMW recovered from multiple incidents, including contact with the #7 Toyota that left with damaged rear bodywork, to take the runner-up position.

Alpine scored its second podium with the A424 LMDh in the Hypercar class, with Mick Schumacher, Jules Gounon and Frederic Makowiecki finishing a strong third in the #36 entry despite a contact with the French marque’s sister car at the start of  the race.

The #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid shared by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa finished fifth, behind the front-row starting customer #83 Ferrari driven by Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Phil Hanson.

Porsche endured another tough race in the WEC, with Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Matt Campbell finishing a distant eighth in the best of the two factory 963 LMDh prototypes.

Porsche takes LMGT3 win

In the LMGT3 class, the #92 Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 R crewed by Richard Lietz, Riccardo Pera and Ryan Hardwick scored a narrow win over the pole-sitting #46 WRT BMW M4 GT3 of Kelvin van der Linde, Valentino Rossi and Ahmad Al Harthy.

The final spot on the podium went to the Finn Gehrsitz, Arnold Robin and Ben Barnicoat in the #78 Lexus RC F GT3.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
50s ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Saudi Arabian GP
The start of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
F1 Results
14m ago
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
51m ago
F1 cost cap: How Red Bull broke it, their punishment, and the latest news on 2025 budget
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,
F1 News
52m ago
Safety Car F1: What are the rules? What happened in Abu Dhabi?
Safety Car
F1 News
52m ago
Toto Wolff net worth: Mercedes boss and his wife Susie Wolff's fortune
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three. -

More News

F1 Feature
53m ago
Toto Wolff, Christian Horner and every F1 team principal’s net worth revealed
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
F1 News
53m ago
Christian Horner: Net worth of Red Bull boss and his wife Geri Horner
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three. -
F1 News
54m ago
F1 cars 2025: Regulations and liveries of every team
Ferrari's 2025 F1 challenger
F1 News
55m ago
F1 halo: What is it? The Mercedes design that “saved two lives”
Guanyu Zhou (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C42 crashes at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, British
F1 News
57m ago
DRS F1: What is Drag Reduction System in F1? How does it work?
Lewis Hamilton