Imola WEC - Full Hypercar and LMGT3 qualifying results

Ferrari locked out the front row for the Imola round of the WEC.

Antonio Fuoco put the factory #51 Ferrari 499P LMH on pole position ahead of AF Corse's customer #83 entry driven by Robert Kubica.

Dries Vanthoor qualified third in the #15 BMW, nearly a second down on the pole-sitting Ferrari.

Imola WEC - Hypercar qualifying results (top 10)

Pos # Drivers Car Time Gap 1 51 Alessandro Pier Guidi

James Calado

Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 1m28.920s - 2 83 Robert Kubica

Ye Yifei

Philip Hanson Ferrari 499P 1m29.678s 0.758s 3 15 Dries Vanthoor

Raffaele Marciello

Kevin Magnussen BMW M Hybrid V8 1m29.885s 0.965s 4 8 Sebastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 1m30.042s 1.122s 5 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

Nyck de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 1m30.043s 1.123s 6 36 Jules Gounon

Frédéric Makowiecki

Mick Schumacher Alpine A424 1m30.190s 1.270s 7 93 Paul di Resta

Mikkel Jensen

Jean-Eric Vergne Peugeot 9X8 1m30.301s 1.381s 8 35 Paul Loup Chatin

Ferdinand Habsburg

Charles Milesi Alpine A424 1m30.305s 1.385s 9 12 Alex Lynn

Norman Nato

Will Stevens Cadillac V-Series.R 1m30.448s 1m528s 10 6 Kevin Estre

Laurens Vanthoor

Matthew Campbell Porsche 963 1m30.815s 1.895s

Imola WEC - LMGT3 qualifying results (top 10)

In the LMGT3 division, former MotoGP star Valentino Rossi took pole position in the #46 BMW M4 GT3 EVO.

Pos # Drivers Car Time Gap 1 46 Ahmad Al Harthy

Valentino Rossi

Kelvin van der Linde BMW M4 GT3 1'42.355 2 87 Razvan Umbrarescu

Clemens Schmid

Jose Maria Lopez Lexus RC F GT3 1'42.661 0.306 3 27 Ian James

Zacharie Robichon

Mattia Drudi Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 1'42.703 0.348 4 21 François Heriau

Simon Mann

Alessio Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 1'42.920 0.565 5 78 Arnold Robin

Finn Gehrsitz

Esteban Masson Lexus RC F GT3 1'43.132 0.777 6 88 Stefano Gattuso

Giammarco Levorato

Dennis Olsen Ford Mustang GT3 1'43.152 0.797 7 92 Ryan Hardwick

Riccardo Pera

Richard Lietz Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'43.376 1.021 8 95 Darren Leung

Sean Gelael

Marino Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 1'43.413 1.058 9 59 James Cottingham

Sebastien Baud

Gregoire Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 1'43.721 1.366 10 81 Tom van Rompuy

Rui Andrade

Charlie Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 1'43.807 1.452



