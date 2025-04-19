Imola WEC - Full Hypercar and LMGT3 qualifying results

Check out the full qualifying results and the starting grid for the 6 Hours of Imola, the second round of the 2025 World Endurance Championship.

#51 Ferrari
#51 Ferrari
© XPB Images

Ferrari locked out the front row for the Imola round of the WEC. 

Antonio Fuoco put the factory #51 Ferrari 499P LMH on pole position ahead of AF Corse's customer #83 entry driven by Robert Kubica.

Dries Vanthoor qualified third in the #15 BMW, nearly a second down on the pole-sitting Ferrari.

Imola WEC - Hypercar qualifying results (top 10)

Pos#DriversCarTimeGap
151Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi		Ferrari 499P1m28.920s-
283Robert Kubica
Ye Yifei
Philip Hanson		Ferrari 499P1m29.678s0.758s
315Dries Vanthoor
Raffaele Marciello
Kevin Magnussen		BMW M Hybrid V81m29.885s0.965s
48Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid1m30.042s1.122s
57Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid1m30.043s1.123s
636Jules Gounon
Frédéric Makowiecki
Mick Schumacher		Alpine A4241m30.190s1.270s
793Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne		Peugeot 9X81m30.301s1.381s
835Paul Loup Chatin
Ferdinand Habsburg
Charles Milesi		Alpine A4241m30.305s1.385s
912Alex Lynn
Norman Nato
Will Stevens		Cadillac V-Series.R1m30.448s1m528s
106Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
Matthew Campbell		Porsche 9631m30.815s1.895s

Imola WEC - LMGT3 qualifying results (top 10)

In the LMGT3 division, former MotoGP star Valentino Rossi took pole position in the #46 BMW M4 GT3 EVO.

Pos#DriversCarTimeGap
146Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Kelvin van der Linde		BMW M4 GT31'42.355 
287Razvan Umbrarescu
Clemens Schmid
Jose Maria Lopez		Lexus RC F GT31'42.6610.306
327Ian James
Zacharie Robichon
Mattia Drudi		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT31'42.7030.348
421François Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera		Ferrari 296 GT31'42.9200.565
578Arnold Robin
Finn Gehrsitz
Esteban Masson		Lexus RC F GT31'43.1320.777
688Stefano Gattuso
Giammarco Levorato
Dennis Olsen		Ford Mustang GT31'43.1520.797
792Ryan Hardwick
Riccardo Pera
Richard Lietz		Porsche 911 GT3 R1'43.3761.021
895Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
Marino Sato		McLaren 720S GT3 Evo1'43.4131.058
959James Cottingham
Sebastien Baud
Gregoire Saucy		McLaren 720S GT3 Evo1'43.7211.366
1081Tom van Rompuy
Rui Andrade
Charlie Eastwood		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R1'43.8071.452


 

