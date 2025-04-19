Imola WEC - Full Hypercar and LMGT3 qualifying results
Check out the full qualifying results and the starting grid for the 6 Hours of Imola, the second round of the 2025 World Endurance Championship.
Ferrari locked out the front row for the Imola round of the WEC.
Antonio Fuoco put the factory #51 Ferrari 499P LMH on pole position ahead of AF Corse's customer #83 entry driven by Robert Kubica.
Dries Vanthoor qualified third in the #15 BMW, nearly a second down on the pole-sitting Ferrari.
Imola WEC - Hypercar qualifying results (top 10)
|Pos
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|51
|Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|1m28.920s
|-
|2
|83
|Robert Kubica
Ye Yifei
Philip Hanson
|Ferrari 499P
|1m29.678s
|0.758s
|3
|15
|Dries Vanthoor
Raffaele Marciello
Kevin Magnussen
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1m29.885s
|0.965s
|4
|8
|Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|1m30.042s
|1.122s
|5
|7
|Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|1m30.043s
|1.123s
|6
|36
|Jules Gounon
Frédéric Makowiecki
Mick Schumacher
|Alpine A424
|1m30.190s
|1.270s
|7
|93
|Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|1m30.301s
|1.381s
|8
|35
|Paul Loup Chatin
Ferdinand Habsburg
Charles Milesi
|Alpine A424
|1m30.305s
|1.385s
|9
|12
|Alex Lynn
Norman Nato
Will Stevens
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|1m30.448s
|1m528s
|10
|6
|Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
Matthew Campbell
|Porsche 963
|1m30.815s
|1.895s
Imola WEC - LMGT3 qualifying results (top 10)
In the LMGT3 division, former MotoGP star Valentino Rossi took pole position in the #46 BMW M4 GT3 EVO.
|Pos
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|46
|Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Kelvin van der Linde
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'42.355
|2
|87
|Razvan Umbrarescu
Clemens Schmid
Jose Maria Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'42.661
|0.306
|3
|27
|Ian James
Zacharie Robichon
Mattia Drudi
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|1'42.703
|0.348
|4
|21
|François Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'42.920
|0.565
|5
|78
|Arnold Robin
Finn Gehrsitz
Esteban Masson
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'43.132
|0.777
|6
|88
|Stefano Gattuso
Giammarco Levorato
Dennis Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|1'43.152
|0.797
|7
|92
|Ryan Hardwick
Riccardo Pera
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'43.376
|1.021
|8
|95
|Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
Marino Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|1'43.413
|1.058
|9
|59
|James Cottingham
Sebastien Baud
Gregoire Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|1'43.721
|1.366
|10
|81
|Tom van Rompuy
Rui Andrade
Charlie Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|1'43.807
|1.452