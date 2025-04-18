BMW “approached” by other teams to run factory IMSA LMDh programme

The German manufacturer responds to speculation about a service provider switch.

BMW M Hybrid V8
BMW M Hybrid V8
© IMSA

BMW has revealed that it has been “approached” by several teams interested in running its factory LMDh programme in the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan has represented BMW in factory competition since 2009 and was also chosen as the marque' official partner on its entry into IMSA’s GTP division in 2023.

However, ahead of this weekend’s Imola round of the World Endurance Championship, rumours have been swirling about RLL potentially being replaced by another outfit in IMSA in 2026.

Chip Ganassi Racing and Pratt Miller Racing are just two of the teams that have been linked to entering the BMW M Hybrid V8 in IMSA next season.

Now, BMW has responded to speculation about its IMSA future, stressing that it is still talking to RLL about continuing their partnership in GTP next year.

However, the German marque also revealed that other teams have initiated contact to discuss the possibility of taking over the operational side of the programme.

“This is the normal process we are in at the moment,” BMW’s motorsport boss Andreas Roos told Crash.net.

“Everything starts now a bit earlier. In the past, all these discussions started after Le Mans. Now as everything gets more and more competitive and more manufacturers come into the discussions, we start earlier.

“We are in the normal process, we are talking to RLL. We are talking about how our future model could look like and discuss about this.

“I'm not worried about these topics. It's just a normal topic. It's the same like with drivers now talking to us, and now we have teams talking to us, and for sure we also talk to RLL.”

Asked to confirm if BMW has been talking to other teams in IMSA, Roos added: "We normally get approached when you have cars running. For sure, you get also approached from other teams.”

The RLL-run BMW team has so far achieved two outright victories in IMSA, with a maiden win at Watkins Glen in 2023 followed by a 1-2 result in Indianapolis last year.

BMW has also been contesting WEC’s Hypercar category since 2024, but that two-car effort is masterminded by Belgian squad WRT.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
3s ago
Christian Horner blasts ‘noise’ around Max Verstappen future
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner
F1 News
39m ago
Max Verstappen “downsides” highlighted, Mercedes warned off
Russell, Verstappen
F1 Results
44m ago
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Pierre Gasly
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: KTM is “the first time I’ve had a fast bike”
Maverick Vinales, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Key judgement on Marc Marquez's form from within KTM - Exclusive
Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

More News

Le Mans News
2h ago
BMW “approached” by other teams to run factory IMSA LMDh programme
BMW M Hybrid V8
F1
2h ago
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice: LIVE!
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
What Lewis Hamilton said in response to his early Ferrari F1 critics
Lewis Hamilton
BSB News
3h ago
Kyle Ryde and Bradley Ray break cover on new bikes at BSB test
Kyle Ryde
F1 News
3h ago
George Russell would ‘understand’ Mercedes signing Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen continues to be linked to Mercedes