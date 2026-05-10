Ken Roczen clinches 2026 AMA Supercross title, Sexton takes Salt Lake City win

Ken Roczen clinched his first premier class AMA Supercross championship in the 2026 season finale at Salt Lake City, bringing an end to his title battle with Hunter Lawrence.

Coming into the final round, one point separated the two title contenders in Roczen’s favour, so it was effectively a ‘winner takes all’ scenario between the two.

At the start, it was Lawrence who got the holeshot, but Roczen took the lead quickly, passing into the second turn and leading into the whoops.

From there, Lawrence sat comfortably in second for the first five minutes, never much more than one second behind Roczen.

But then Jorge Prado closed in from behind, and Lawrence’s intensity increased. At first, he closed the gap to Roczen, but then he went off-track in the bowl turn after the mechanics area. That brought Prado to his rear wheel, and then Lawrence compounded his problems by crashing in the same corner he lost the lead at the start, the bowl turn before the whoops, only a few seconds after his initial error.

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Lawrence dropped down to seventh at that point, and his shot at the title was gone, barring mistakes from Roczen.

Those mistakes never came, and the German allowed himself to drop to fifth on the penultimate lap to avoid any late drama. With Lawrence still in seventh that was enough for the Suzuki rider to clinch the 2026 AMA Supercross 450SX title.

As Roczen dropped back in consideration of his championship position, Chase Sexton made his way to the front, the 2023 champion taking his second win in his debut season with Kawasaki and his fourth straight win at Salt Lake City.

Sexton was ahead of Justin Cooper and Jorge Prado on the podium, and Cooper Webb was the last of the riders Roczen let through on the penultimate lap.

Justin Hill finished one place behind Roczen in sixth, and one place ahead of Lawrence who took seventh.

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Malcolm Stewart, Christian Craig, and Dean Wilson rounded out the top-10.

Eli Tomac didn’t start the Main Event after crashing in the second turn of his heat race which forced him to withdraw from the event.

250SX: Davies beats Deegan to final Showdown win

Cole Davies won the 250SX East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City, beating Haiden Deegan after an intense mid-race battle.

It was Max Anstie who made the holeshot, but he was soon passed by Deegan, then by Davies.

Two seconds separated the two 2026 regional champions when Davies made his move, but a mistake by Deegan in the whoops brought the New Zealander to the wheel of Deegan.

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A few laps on his teammate’s tail ended when Davies made a move to the front in the second of the bowl turns in the switchbacks across the start straight.

There was minor contact and Deegan lost a couple of seconds, but was able to charge back to Davies within a few laps.

Deegan then tried to make his own aggressive pass on the inside in the first bowl turn after the switchback section, but he made contact and fell. He remounted quickly, but then fell again in the sand turn at the end of the whoops and dropped to fourth.

That crash for Deegan was the end of the battle for the lead, Davies able to take his first Showdown win of the season. Levi Kitchen and Max Anstie completed the podium.

Deegan took fourth, and Ryder DiFrancesco completed the top-five after going through the LCQ.

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Max Vohland, Derek Kelley, Hunter Yoder, Landon Gordon, and Henry Miller rounded out the top-10 for the final 250SX race of the year.