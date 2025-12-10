Moto2 race winner victorious aboard Ducati Superbike in Australian off-season race

Two-time Moto2 race winner Senna Agius returned home to race in Australia over the weekend, winning twice aboard a Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Agius raced in the St. George Motorcycle Club’s Summer Night Series at Sydney Motorsports Park, formerly Eastern Creek – home of the Australian MotoGP between 1991 and 1996.

The Australian rode his Panigale V4 R to two victories across the three races, only missing the podium in the first race when he finished fourth.

It was a performance strong enough for Agius to win the round overall by nine points over Jonathan Nahlous who was on the podium in all three races.

Incidentally, the first round of the 2025 Summer Night Series races also featured BSB names, including Josh Brookes who also raced the series last year.

Brookes took the victory in Race 1, but had his points tally hurt by a non-finish in Race 3.

The new-for-2026 BSB team Superbike Advocates was also present in Sydney with Glenn Allerton and Josh Newman.

For Agius, who was also competing recently at Valentino Rossi’s 100km dei Campioni race, the Sydney races are a decent way to stay sharp over the winter, ahead of a 2026 Moto2 season in which he will remain with the IntactGP team he has been with since he started his World Championship career in 2024.

It will also be a season that will hold substantial expectations for Agius, who was twice a winner in 2025, taking his maiden grand prix victory at Silverstone before winning at home in Australia towards the end of the season.

