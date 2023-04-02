Argentina Moto2 Grand Prix, Termas - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 26m 26.606s 2 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 26m 27.269s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 26m 28.567s 4 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 26m 34.375s 5 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 26m 38.560s 6 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact (Kalex) 26m 38.880s 7 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 26m 39.706s 8 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 26m 39.364s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 26m 40.255s 10 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 26m 40.713s 11 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 26m 42.187s 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 26m 43.519s 13 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 26m 43.741s 14 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 26m 52.477s 15 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 26m 53.994s 16 Jordi Torres SPA Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 26m 58.507s 17 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 26m 59.189s 18 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 27m 0.129s 19 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 27m 0.361s 20 Soichiro Minamimoto JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 27m 0.524s 21 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 27m 14.826s 22 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 27m 16.538s 23 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 27m 21.793s 24 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 27m 22.020s 25 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 27m 22.170s Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) DNF David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) DNF Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) DNF

Tony Arbolino wins a wet Moto2 Grand Prix of Argentina at Termas de Rio Hondo ahead of Alonso Lopez and Jake Dixon.

Arbolino passed Lopez in the closing stages, while Dixon celebrated the birth of his daughter by completing the podium in a safe third.

Lap 1 leader Aron Canet had to serve a jump start penalty while Portimao winner and pre-season favourite Pedro Acosta plummeted down the early order and could only recover to 12th.

After dry conditions in practice and qualifying, the race was reduced to 14 laps in order to give the Moto2 class the chance to conduct extra sighting laps in the slippery conditions.