2023 Argentina Moto2 Grand Prix, Termas - Race Results

2 Apr 2023
Race results from the 2023 Argentine Moto2 Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)26m 26.606s
2Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)26m 27.269s
3Jake DixonGBRSolunion GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)26m 28.567s
4Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)26m 34.375s
5Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)26m 38.560s
6Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact(Kalex)26m 38.880s
7Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)26m 39.706s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)26m 39.364s
9Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)26m 40.255s
10Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)26m 40.713s
11Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)26m 42.187s
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)26m 43.519s
13Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)26m 43.741s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)26m 52.477s
15Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)26m 53.994s
16Jordi TorresSPASolunion GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)26m 58.507s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)26m 59.189s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)27m 0.129s
19Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)27m 0.361s
20Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)27m 0.524s
21Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)27m 14.826s
22Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)27m 16.538s
23Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)27m 21.793s
24Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)27m 22.020s
25Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)27m 22.170s
 Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)DNF 
 Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)DNF 

Tony Arbolino wins a wet Moto2 Grand Prix of Argentina at Termas de Rio Hondo ahead of Alonso Lopez and Jake Dixon.

Arbolino passed Lopez in the closing stages, while Dixon celebrated the birth of his daughter by completing the podium in a safe third.

Lap 1 leader Aron Canet had to serve a jump start penalty while Portimao winner and pre-season favourite Pedro Acosta plummeted down the early order and could only recover to 12th.

After dry conditions in practice and qualifying, the race was reduced to 14 laps in order to give the Moto2 class the chance to conduct extra sighting laps in the slippery conditions.

