2023 Argentina Moto2 Grand Prix, Termas - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Argentine Moto2 Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.
|Argentina Moto2 Grand Prix, Termas - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|26m 26.606s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|26m 27.269s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|26m 28.567s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|26m 34.375s
|5
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|26m 38.560s
|6
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact
|(Kalex)
|26m 38.880s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|26m 39.706s
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|26m 39.364s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|26m 40.255s
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|26m 40.713s
|11
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|26m 42.187s
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|26m 43.519s
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|26m 43.741s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|26m 52.477s
|15
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|26m 53.994s
|16
|Jordi Torres
|SPA
|Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|26m 58.507s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|26m 59.189s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|27m 0.129s
|19
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|27m 0.361s
|20
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|27m 0.524s
|21
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|27m 14.826s
|22
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|27m 16.538s
|23
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|27m 21.793s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|27m 22.020s
|25
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|27m 22.170s
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|DNF
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Tony Arbolino wins a wet Moto2 Grand Prix of Argentina at Termas de Rio Hondo ahead of Alonso Lopez and Jake Dixon.
Arbolino passed Lopez in the closing stages, while Dixon celebrated the birth of his daughter by completing the podium in a safe third.
Lap 1 leader Aron Canet had to serve a jump start penalty while Portimao winner and pre-season favourite Pedro Acosta plummeted down the early order and could only recover to 12th.
After dry conditions in practice and qualifying, the race was reduced to 14 laps in order to give the Moto2 class the chance to conduct extra sighting laps in the slippery conditions.