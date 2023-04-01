2023 Argentina Moto2 Grand Prix, Termas - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Argentine Moto2 Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.306s
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.456s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.513s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.615s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.622s
|6
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.645s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.671s
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.710s
|9
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.727s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.761s
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.787s
|12
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.810s
|13
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.839s
|14
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.068s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.189s
|16
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.189s
|17
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.205s
|18
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.554s
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.988s
|20
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.033s
|21
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.054s
|22
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.059s
|23
|Jordi Torres
|SPA
|Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.204s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.233s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.409s
|26
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 45.736s
|27
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.001s
|28
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.983s
|29
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 56.412s
Alonso Lopez snatches Moto2 pole position with a new lap record in Argentina, ahead of Aron Canet and Somkiat Chantra.
Ai Ogura, returning from a hand injury, to start his first race of the season from 21st.