2023 Argentina Moto2 Grand Prix, Termas - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.306s 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 43.456s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.513s 4 Albert Arenas SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 43.615s 5 Jake Dixon GBR Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 43.622s 6 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.645s 7 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.671s 8 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.710s 9 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.727s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 43.761s 11 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.787s 12 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 43.810s 13 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 43.839s 14 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 44.068s 15 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.189s 16 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.189s 17 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 44.205s 18 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 44.554s 19 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 43.988s 20 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 44.033s 21 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 44.054s 22 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.059s 23 Jordi Torres SPA Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 44.204s 24 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 44.233s 25 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.409s 26 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 45.736s 27 Soichiro Minamimoto JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 46.001s 28 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 49.983s 29 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 56.412s

Alonso Lopez snatches Moto2 pole position with a new lap record in Argentina, ahead of Aron Canet and Somkiat Chantra.

Ai Ogura, returning from a hand injury, to start his first race of the season from 21st.