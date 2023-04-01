2023 Argentina Moto2 Grand Prix, Termas - Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
1 Apr 2023
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Argentina MotoGP, 31 March

Qualifying results from the 2023 Argentine Moto2 Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 43.306s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 43.456s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.513s
4Albert ArenasSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 43.615s
5Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 43.622s
6Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.645s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 43.671s
8Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 43.710s
9Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.727s
10Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 43.761s
11Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.787s
12Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 43.810s
13Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 43.839s
14Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.068s
15Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.189s
16Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.189s
17Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 44.205s
18Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 44.554s
19Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 43.988s
20Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.033s
21Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 44.054s
22Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.059s
23Jordi TorresSPASolunion GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 44.204s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 44.233s
25Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.409s
26David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 45.736s
27Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 46.001s
28Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 49.983s
29Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 56.412s

Alonso Lopez snatches Moto2 pole position with a new lap record in Argentina, ahead of Aron Canet and Somkiat Chantra.

Ai Ogura, returning from a hand injury, to start his first race of the season from 21st.

