2023 Argentina Moto2 Grand Prix, Termas - Practice (3) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
1 Apr 2023
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Argentina MotoGP, 31 March

Free Practice (3) results from the 2023 Argentine Moto2 Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.

2023 Moto2 Termas - Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 44.940s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 45.749s
3Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 46.119s
4Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 46.133s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 46.173s
6Jordi TorresSPASolunion GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 46.209s
7Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 46.278s
8Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 46.680s
9Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 46.899s
10Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 47.013s
11Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 47.298s
12Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 47.447s
13Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 47.507s
14Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 47.646s
15Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 47.732s
16Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 47.819s
17Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 48.018s
18Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 48.018s
19Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 48.135s
20Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 48.164s
21Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 48.472s
22Jake DixonGBRSolunion GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 48.839s
23Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 48.858s
24Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 48.930s
25Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 48.949s
26David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 49.377s
27Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 49.747s
 Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)No Time
 Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)No Time

Alonso Lopez tops a damp third practice for the Moto2 class at the Grand Prix of Argentina.

Due to the moisture, the top 14 for direct Qualifying 2 access - led by Tony Arbolino - remains unchanged.

Hero to Zero for Marc Marquez | Crash MotoGP Podcast Ep82

 