2023 Argentina Moto2 Grand Prix, Termas - Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2023 Argentine Moto2 Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.
|2023 Moto2 Termas - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.940s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.749s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.119s
|4
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 46.133s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.173s
|6
|Jordi Torres
|SPA
|Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.209s
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.278s
|8
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.680s
|9
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.899s
|10
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.013s
|11
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.298s
|12
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.447s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.507s
|14
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.646s
|15
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.732s
|16
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.819s
|17
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.018s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 48.018s
|19
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.135s
|20
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.164s
|21
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.472s
|22
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.839s
|23
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.858s
|24
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.930s
|25
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.949s
|26
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 49.377s
|27
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.747s
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
Alonso Lopez tops a damp third practice for the Moto2 class at the Grand Prix of Argentina.
Due to the moisture, the top 14 for direct Qualifying 2 access - led by Tony Arbolino - remains unchanged.