2023 Moto2 Termas - Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 44.940s 2 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 45.749s 3 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 46.119s 4 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 46.133s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 46.173s 6 Jordi Torres SPA Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 46.209s 7 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 46.278s 8 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 46.680s 9 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 46.899s 10 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 47.013s 11 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 47.298s 12 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 47.447s 13 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 47.507s 14 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 47.646s 15 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 47.732s 16 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 47.819s 17 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 48.018s 18 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 48.018s 19 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 48.135s 20 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 48.164s 21 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 48.472s 22 Jake Dixon GBR Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 48.839s 23 Soichiro Minamimoto JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 48.858s 24 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 48.930s 25 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 48.949s 26 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 49.377s 27 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 49.747s Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) No Time Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) No Time

Alonso Lopez tops a damp third practice for the Moto2 class at the Grand Prix of Argentina.

Due to the moisture, the top 14 for direct Qualifying 2 access - led by Tony Arbolino - remains unchanged.