2025 Argentina Moto2- Race Results

Jake Dixon gave a peerless performance to take victory in the Moto2 Argentine Grand Prix, with not even Manuel Gonzalez able to keep pace with the British rider.

Dixon had been a frontrunner all weekend, pushing Gonzalez all the way and qualifying behind the Spaniard in second.

An electric start saw the Elf Marc VDS bike ahead at turn one, with Gonzalez looking for a way past. Almost instantly the #96 worked on dropping his race rival and soon grew the gap to over a second.

That had only increased to a 3.525s lead at the chequered flag as Dixon dominated for his fifth win, the first since making the switch to Boscoscuro and the first for Marc VDS since Australia in 2023.

Gonzalez gave chase, but could not match the pace of the Brit, coming home a secure second for Liqui Moly Intact GP on the Kalex, enjoying his own gap back to the battle for third.

Three riders were close on track for the final podium spot - Celestino Vietti, Aron Canet and Marcos Ramirez.

2025 Moto2 Argentina - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) 35m 48.525s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +3.525s 3 Celestino Vietti ITA Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro) +10.098s 4 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +10.508s 5 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +11.009s 6 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +14.409s 7 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +16.673s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro) +17.373s 9 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +19.035s 10 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +19.366s 11 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +20.584s 12 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +21.435s 13 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +22.446s 14 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +23.216s 15 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +23.302s 16 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +25.784s 17 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +25.982s 18 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +29.225s 19 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +29.320s 20 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +29.518s 21 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +34.770s 22 Oscar Gutierrez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +43.909s 23 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +44.127s 24 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +50.421s 25 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF 26 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) DNF 27 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 28 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF

Vietti had needed to battle through Q1 and was the lowest qualifying of the riders to graduate to Q2, in ninth. A nice line behind Dixon and Gonzalez allowed the Italian to make quick gains, up to fifth on lap one.

Canet was running battered and bruised after a huge Friday fall, which contributed to his tenth on the grid. Also heading in the right direction rapidly, the Spaniard soon took over third from Ramirez, who was bit by Filip salac on his way to the rostrum fight.

Vietti slipped ahead on lap seventeen and refused to cede the position, pulling out enough of a gap to hold third for Team HDR Heidrun over the closing stages, forcing an exhausted Canet to settle for fourth on his Fantic Racing machine.

Ramirez was a safe fifth for American Racing, clear of sixth paced Darryn Binder, improving two positions on his qualifying performance for Italjet Gresini.

After moving through Q1 and smashing his previous best grid position of fifteenth, Alex Escrig was inevitably quick to fall back into the pack from fourth for Forward. The Spaniard rallied mid-race to climb back into the top ten, slicing through the opposition for seventh, smashing his previous best race result of 13th.

Alonso Lopez was eighth on the second HDR Heidrun Speed Up bike, almost two seconds clear of Daniel Holgado, impressing again as the top rookie in the race for CFMoto Inde Aspar, well ahead of his teammate, Moto3 champion David Aloonso, who crossed the finish in 20th.

Albert Arenas was in close company to his compatriot as he closed out the top ten for Gresini.

Tony Arbolino won the last Moto2 visit to Termas in 2023, this time the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider was down in twelfth on the grid and finished the race in eleventh after a stint inside the top ten in the middle of the race.

Barry Baltus was next to see the finish line in twelfth for Fantic Racing. The remaining points went to Senna Agius in 13th for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP. Deniz Oncu who climbed into the top 15 late on for Red Bull KTM Ajo in 14th and Izan Guevara in 15th for Pramac.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

World Supersport champion rookie Adrian Huertas crashed out on the very first lap.

Lap six saw Diogo Moreira retire to the pits with a technical issue after falling from fifth on the grid to outside the top twenty.

Salac was a victim of his own lunge on Ramirez, thinking he saw a gap up the inside as the Spaniard ran wide, he recovered, leading to contact - Salac was sat in the gravel, while Ramirez finished the race with part of the front of his bike missing. Race Direction decided no further action was needed,

Mario Ajo also failed to go the distance.

Sergio Garcia failed a late fitness test, so Oscar Gutierrez (22nd) was a last minute replacement for at QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI.



Championship Standings

Second was enough for Gonzalez to retain his early championship lead, moving onto 45 points. A win sees Dixon now second, on 34 points - just one point ahead of Aron Canet in third overall.

Holgado is the best of the rookies, seventh in the standings with 15 points collected after two rounds.

