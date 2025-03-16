“Medium can be an advantage” as Johann Zarco eyes Argentine MotoGP podium

Johann Zarco believes switching to the medium rear tyre could boost his Argentine MotoGP podium chances.

Johann Zarco, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Johann Zarco, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

After all MotoGP riders opted for the soft rear tyre in Saturday’s Argentine Sprint, Johann Zarco believes switching to the medium compound for this afternoon’s Grand Prix could give him a crucial advantage.

Zarco secured Honda’s best qualifying position of the post-Marc Márquez era with third on the grid, before finishing just outside the podium in fourth place during the Sprint.

“For sure [the podium] is possible tomorrow,” Zarco said. “And maybe even more chance. Let’s see if we have a bit more temperature, because for me using the medium rear can be an advantage. I hope we will have this advantage tomorrow.”

Michelin expects all riders to stick with the medium front tyre, but the rear choice remains open, depending on track temperatures.

For Sunday morning’s warm-up session, almost all riders tested the medium rear, with Marc and Alex Marquez again leading the timesheets, while Zarco placed 13th fastest (+0.730s).

However, the LCR Honda rider began on medium rubber with 12 laps of prior use, while most others used fresher tyres with only 6-8 laps.

In terms of average pace, Alex Marquez held the edge over Sprint winner Marc, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi emerging as their closest challenger.

A crucial factor for Zarco will be the start, after losing several positions in the Saturday Sprint, allowing the podium contenders to break away early.

Maybe to stay with Marc and Alex would be nice,” Zarco said. “I think Pecco will be there also.

“Clearly Marc and Alex have been the two guys that were always in front during the practices. If I can stay with them, maybe I can have an advantage…”

The 25-lap grand prix begins at 15:00 local time.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

