Second MotoGP rider withdraws from Argentine MotoGP race

This afternoon’s Argentine MotoGP grid will be missing two riders after Lorenzo Savadori joined Miguel Oliveira in withdrawing due to injury.

Savadori damaged his left shoulder during Saturday morning’s Qualifying 1 session and was forced to retire halfway through the Sprint race.

Despite attempting to push through the pain, the Aprilia rider struggled with a lack of strength, prompting a post-warm-up medical check to assess his fitness for the Grand Prix.

After completing six laps in warm-up and placing 20th fastest, Aprilia confirmed his withdrawal.

“Following his medical check performed after the Warm Up, it was decided that Lorenzo Savadori will not race in today's Grand Prix due to pain in his left shoulder,” the team announced.

Aprilia technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini had previously explained that Savadori’s biggest issues were pain and weakness in his shoulder.

Savadori was already stepping in for injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin and is scheduled to replace him again at round three in Texas later this month.