2025 Argentina Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto2 class went to Manuel Gonzalez for the second consecutive race, this time needing record pace to beat his main rival in Argentina, Jake Dixon.

Gonzalez had locked out Friday, but it was Dixon who headed to Q2 with the fastest time under his belt after lowering the best lap again in FP2 in the morning (1m 41.486s)

Back on track in Q2 the duo were again swapping provisional pole with Dixon holding it after a fast lap at the front of the group he was leading around track.

Ahead of his own group, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had slipped to third, but was so fast that Tony Arbolino was left behind as he powered to pole, with a new record of 1m 40.870s, the first rider to go for a sub 1m 41 second lap at Termas aboard his Kalex.

That saw Dixon’s time pushed back to second, with the Elf Marc VDS rider just 0.200s slower as the top Boscoscuro.

Marcos Ramirez made the most of his final run to climb from seventh to complete the front row on Sunday for American Racing, making gains behind Celestino Vietti.



2025 Moto2 Argentina - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 340.870ss 2 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) +0.200s 3 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.226s 4 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.244s 5 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.286s 6 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.323s 7 Alonso Lopez SPA Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro) +0.417s 8 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.426s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro) +0.427s 10 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.444s 11 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.477s 12 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.470s 13 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.515s 14 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.536s 15 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.560s 16 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.604s 17 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.663s 18 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.788s Q1 19 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 41.628ss 20 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 41.734ss 21 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 41.765s 22 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 41.806s 23 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1m 41.925s 24 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 42.189s 25 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.204s 26 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 42.303s 27 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.540s 28 Oscar Gutierrez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.004s

Alex Escrig had already pulled of a supreme piece of positioning to slipstream his way into Q2 in his Q1 appearance. Again, the Forward Racing rider aced his track placement, this time in behind the Marc VDS duo as Dixon lead around his teammate, with a lap which briefly held second and was strong enough to hold on for fourth.

Diogo Moreira had a similar run and was also in behind, but gained too much on Filip Salac, right on the tail of his bike after the pair also moved up from Q1, the #10 could not quite maximize the tow in the same way but still rose from ninth to fifth of Italtrans.

Salac was aided by his teammate Dixon to sixth, with polesitter on the last visit to Argentina, Alonso Lopez, seventh this time out for HDR Heidrun.

Darryn Binder was eighth quickest as he built into the weekend for Italjet Gresini, whith Vietti ninth after moving through Q1 top for Team HDR Heidrun.

A determined run from Fantic Racing rider Aron Canet took him to tenth, after being declared fit after his huge Friday crash saw him leave the track holding his collarbone.

FP2 gave Canet a chance to show he’d shaken off any ill effects, placing third but a tight qualifying session saw him only able to climb from 17th to the top ten as the chequered flag waved as he missed his edge.

Daniel Holgado was the top rookie qualifier in 14th for CFMoto Inde Aspar.

Q2 was incredibly tight, with 18th placed Albert Arenas only 0.788s shy of the pole time.



Q1- Vietti on top, Escrig surprises in second

Vietti picked up the pace when it mattered after a slow start to his weekend to power into Q2 with the top time, joined by a surprise Q1 run for Escrig, who jumped from 13th to second chasing don Izan Guevara ahead, along with a late run from Salac to move into third, with Moreira doing the same to claim the final spot.

That pushed Deniz Oncu out of contention, fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, the Turkish rider had looked to have done enough behind Vietti , but was shuffled back, leaving him 19th on the grid.

Moto3 champion David Alonso suffered a similar fate, so will line up 20th for Aspar.

Jorge Navarro suffered a heavy fall in Q1, leaving him down in 12th on the Forward bike, for 26th overall.

After failing his fitness test, Oscar Gutierrez (28th) was drafted in as a last minute replacement for Sergio Garcia at QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI.

