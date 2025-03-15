2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Saturday Practice Results

* Rookie

Official Termas de Rio Hondo MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Honda 1m 37.295 (2025)

Fastest race lap: Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m 39.019s (2015)

Alex Marquez got the better of brother Marc during final practice for the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Although Marc Marquez’s 1m 37.295s new lap record from Friday wasn’t challenged, the emphasis this morning was on race pace, where Alex held off Marc by 0.087s when both were using 'old' medium front and soft rear tyres.

Johann Zarco’s impressive weekend continued by splitting the Marquez brothers for most of final practice, on his way to third for LCR Honda.

Friday runner-up Fabio di Giannantonio, KTM's Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez's rookie Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer completed the top six.

Francesco Bagnaia was just 14th as the chequered flag came out, before climbing to seventh on his last lap, again on old medium front and soft rear rubber,

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon - including Ai Ogura, Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir and Jack Miller - will now begin.