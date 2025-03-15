2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.

2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)1'37.795s6/14340k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.087s12/15342k
3Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.170s7/15338k
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.222s6/12344k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.416s5/14346k
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.577s6/13343k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.601s12/12345k
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.614s5/15344k
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.614s5/12341k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.619s11/14343k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.621s10/12338k
12Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.643s9/10344k
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.670s10/14337k
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.705s6/14342k
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.819s9/12343k
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.840s11/12341k
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.894s6/14347k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.970s10/11338k
19Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.990s6/13342k
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.473s3/13345k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.825s9/14340k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.110s9/12344k

* Rookie

Official Termas de Rio Hondo MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Honda 1m 37.295 (2025)

Fastest race lap: Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m 39.019s (2015)

Alex Marquez got the better of brother Marc during final practice for the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Although Marc Marquez’s 1m 37.295s new lap record from Friday wasn’t challenged, the emphasis this morning was on race pace, where Alex held off Marc by 0.087s when both were using 'old' medium front and soft rear tyres.

Johann Zarco’s impressive weekend continued by splitting the Marquez brothers for most of final practice, on his way to third for LCR Honda.

Friday runner-up Fabio di Giannantonio, KTM's Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez's rookie Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer completed the top six.

Francesco Bagnaia was just 14th as the chequered flag came out, before climbing to seventh on his last lap, again on old medium front and soft rear rubber,

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon - including Ai Ogura, Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir and Jack Miller - will now begin.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent due to left wrist injuries from a pre-season training accident - which followed right hand and left foot damage on the opening day of the Sepang test - and is again replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Termas de Rio Hondo is returning to the MotoGP calendar after a one-year absence.

The 2023 event saw Gresini’s Alex Marquez take pole position in a wet qualifying, Brad Binder (KTM) win the Sprint and Marco Bezzecchi celebrate his and VR46’s first MotoGP victory in the grand prix. 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

