2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.
|2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|1'37.795s
|6/14
|340k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.087s
|12/15
|342k
|3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.170s
|7/15
|338k
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.222s
|6/12
|344k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.416s
|5/14
|346k
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.577s
|6/13
|343k
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.601s
|12/12
|345k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.614s
|5/15
|344k
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.614s
|5/12
|341k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.619s
|11/14
|343k
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.621s
|10/12
|338k
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.643s
|9/10
|344k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.670s
|10/14
|337k
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.705s
|6/14
|342k
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.819s
|9/12
|343k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.840s
|11/12
|341k
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.894s
|6/14
|347k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.970s
|10/11
|338k
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.990s
|6/13
|342k
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.473s
|3/13
|345k
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.825s
|9/14
|340k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.110s
|9/12
|344k
* Rookie
Official Termas de Rio Hondo MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez Honda 1m 37.295 (2025)
Fastest race lap: Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m 39.019s (2015)
Alex Marquez got the better of brother Marc during final practice for the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo.
Although Marc Marquez’s 1m 37.295s new lap record from Friday wasn’t challenged, the emphasis this morning was on race pace, where Alex held off Marc by 0.087s when both were using 'old' medium front and soft rear tyres.
Johann Zarco’s impressive weekend continued by splitting the Marquez brothers for most of final practice, on his way to third for LCR Honda.
Friday runner-up Fabio di Giannantonio, KTM's Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez's rookie Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer completed the top six.
Francesco Bagnaia was just 14th as the chequered flag came out, before climbing to seventh on his last lap, again on old medium front and soft rear rubber,
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon - including Ai Ogura, Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir and Jack Miller - will now begin.
Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent due to left wrist injuries from a pre-season training accident - which followed right hand and left foot damage on the opening day of the Sepang test - and is again replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Termas de Rio Hondo is returning to the MotoGP calendar after a one-year absence.
The 2023 event saw Gresini’s Alex Marquez take pole position in a wet qualifying, Brad Binder (KTM) win the Sprint and Marco Bezzecchi celebrate his and VR46’s first MotoGP victory in the grand prix.