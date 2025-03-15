2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'36.917s7/8345k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.246s3/8344k
3Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.288s2/7345k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.351s6/8344k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.357s6/8348k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.369s8/9347k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.430s7/8343k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.465s5/7348k
9Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.497s6/8345k
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.679s6/7338k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.785s6/7347k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.832s6/7341k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'37.604s6/8339k
14Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*1'37.717s8/8344k
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'37.746s6/6342k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'37.983s6/8340k
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'38.055s8/8342k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)1'38.157s8/8342k
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'38.168s2/5343k
20Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'38.246s3/7346k
21Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'38.328s7/8341k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1'39.244s7/7344k

* Rookie

Official Termas de Rio Hondo MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Honda 1m 37.295 (2025)

Fastest race lap: Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m 39.019s (2015)

Marc Marquez makes it two poles in a row with a new lap record in qualifying for the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo.

But star of the session was arguably Johann Zarco, who handed Honda its first MotoGP front row since Mugello 2023.

Marquez made his intentions clear by breaking his own all time lap record from Friday on his opening flying lap, while chasing younger brother and final practice leader Alex.

The first run ended with Marc leading Alex at the top of the timesheets, with Honda head-turner Johann Zarco in third and Francesco Bagnaia only eighth.

Marc Marquez had predicted a 1m 36s on Friday, which he delivered in the final minute.

After sweeping pole position, plus the Sprint and Grand Prix wins at Buriram, Marquez took the Termas pole by 0.246s over his brother.

Zarco held on to an excellent third courtesy of his lap 2 stunner while Bagnaia ran wide at Turn 5 on his last lap and couldn’t rise higher than fourth. 

The Italian will start alongside the top KTM of Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio’s VR46 Ducati.

Fabio Quartararo was the leading Yamaha in seventh.

Franco Morbidelli and Joan Mir fought their way through Qualifying 1 to reach Q2.

Rookies Ai Ogura and Somkiat Chantra both crashed in Q1, the Japanese walking away from a fast accident that sent his Trackhouse RS-GP barrel rolling.

The 12-lap Argentine Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent due to left wrist injuries from a pre-season training accident - which followed right hand and left foot damage on the opening day of the Sepang test - and is again replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Termas de Rio Hondo is returning to the MotoGP calendar after a one-year absence.

The 2023 event saw Gresini’s Alex Marquez take pole position in a wet qualifying, Brad Binder (KTM) win the Sprint and Marco Bezzecchi celebrate his and VR46’s first MotoGP victory in the grand prix. 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Le Mans News
3m ago
IMSA Sebring 12 Hours, H1: Porsche holds 1-2 after early BMW penalty
Porsche 963
MotoGP News
5m ago
Marc Marquez warned Alex Marquez is “closer” to him at Argentinian MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
8m ago
Fabio Quartararo: “The mechanics have to buy me some beers!”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
MotoGP News
30m ago
2025 Argentina MotoGP: Marc Marquez blasts lap record for pole, Johann Zarco third
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP Results
44m ago
2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Full Qualifying Results
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Saturday Practice Results
Alex Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati boss responds to Aprilia, Jorge Martin MotoGP rule change proposal
Davide Tardozzi, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Argentina MotoGP: Qualifying and Sprint LIVE!
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 World Superbike Portimao Test Results - Day 2
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Joan Mir takes positive confirmations from Honda Argentina MotoGP performance
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.