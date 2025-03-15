2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Full Qualifying Results

* Rookie

Official Termas de Rio Hondo MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Honda 1m 37.295 (2025)

Fastest race lap: Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m 39.019s (2015)

Marc Marquez makes it two poles in a row with a new lap record in qualifying for the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo.

But star of the session was arguably Johann Zarco, who handed Honda its first MotoGP front row since Mugello 2023.

Marquez made his intentions clear by breaking his own all time lap record from Friday on his opening flying lap, while chasing younger brother and final practice leader Alex.

The first run ended with Marc leading Alex at the top of the timesheets, with Honda head-turner Johann Zarco in third and Francesco Bagnaia only eighth.

Marc Marquez had predicted a 1m 36s on Friday, which he delivered in the final minute.

After sweeping pole position, plus the Sprint and Grand Prix wins at Buriram, Marquez took the Termas pole by 0.246s over his brother.

Zarco held on to an excellent third courtesy of his lap 2 stunner while Bagnaia ran wide at Turn 5 on his last lap and couldn’t rise higher than fourth.

The Italian will start alongside the top KTM of Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio’s VR46 Ducati.

Fabio Quartararo was the leading Yamaha in seventh.

Franco Morbidelli and Joan Mir fought their way through Qualifying 1 to reach Q2.

Rookies Ai Ogura and Somkiat Chantra both crashed in Q1, the Japanese walking away from a fast accident that sent his Trackhouse RS-GP barrel rolling.

The 12-lap Argentine Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.