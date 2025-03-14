2025 Argentina Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Argentina Grand Prix (Round 2) at circuit Termas de Rio Hondo , where Manuel Gonzalez dominated, topping the timesheets in both sessions on day one.
Friday belonged to Manuel Gonzalez after their performance in the timed second Moto2 session of the day in Argentina, setting a new lap record.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had already topped FP1 aboard the Kalex, as he did in Thailand, but this time pushed on in the second timed session to claim the new lap record of Termas - a 1m 41.713s.
Other riders had already dipped under the old benchmark and Gonzalez took over from fellow countryman Alonso Lopez, who was one of three crashers in the session, his bringing out the red flag with just over a minute left on the clock, stalling his progress and bringing an early end to the session as his Team HDR Heidrun Boscoscuro was left in the middle of the track.
Jake Dixon was another rider faster than the old best, and had done enough to be sat comfortably in third as the session was declared for Elf Marc VDS, the same position he held after FP1.
- 2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Friday Practice Results
- 2025 Argentina MotoGP: Marc Marquez edges Johann Zarco in FP1, Pecco Bagnaia 16th
|2025 Moto2 Argentina - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 41.713s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)
|+0.160s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)
|+0.175s
|4
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.432s
|5
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.563s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.625s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.642s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.672s
|9
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.765s
|10
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.874s
|11
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.880s
|12
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.978s
|13
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.978s
|14
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.997s
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.079s
|16
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.103s
|17
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.115s
|18
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+1.153s
|19
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.319s
|20
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.355s
|21
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.392s
|22
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.393s
|23
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)
|+1.457s
|24
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.540s
|25
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.669s
|26
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.031s
|27
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+2.172s
Marcos Ramirez was circulating with American Racing teammate Joe Roberts for much of the session, and was under half a second from the top time in fourth, while Roberts was eighth, completing a strong opening day for the team.
Barry Baltus made huge late gains to climb into the top fourteen in fifth for Fantic Racing after a slow start.
Aron Canet heads into Q2 with the sixth best time - but at a cost - the Fantic Rider was the victim of a fast turn eleven fall, leaving him holding his collarbone.
Tony Arbolino had been second quickest in the morning, slipping back a little to seventh in the afternoon for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.
Roberts was eighth ahead of Mario Aji on the timesheets after another solid performance from the Indonesian rider kept him in the mix on his way to ninth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
Adrian Huertas was the best of the rookies, and the only one not to come from the traditional route of Moto2, sitting tenth when the red flag occurred for the Italtrans Team.
Darryn Binder was eleventh quickest for Gresini, ahead of Zonta van den Goorbergh, another rider making late moves for a Q2 place, finishing the day twelfth for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.
The remaining Q2 places went to rookie Daniel Holgado in 14th for CF Moto Inde Aspar - his Moto3 champion winning teammate David Alonoso was 19th - and Deniz Oncu in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
The first faller in the second practice, Diogo Moreira, never recovered from his early exit at turn one, slipping back to 15th and just missing out on going directly to Q2.
Sergio Garcia was present in Argentina, but failed his fitness test on arrival after damaging his metacarpal bone.
|2025 Moto2 Argentina- Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 44.147s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.089s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)
|+0.298s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.368s
|5
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.470s
|6
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.480s
|7
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.935s
|8
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.082s
|9
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.224s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)
|+1.417s
|11
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.452
|12
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.573s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.573s
|14
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.719s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+1.788s
|16
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)
|+1.861s
|17
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.929s
|18
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.972s
|19
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.088s
|20
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+2.130s
|21
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+2.163s
|22
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+2.358s
|23
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.534s
|24
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.609s
|25
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.858s
|26
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+2.906s
|27
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+3.904s