2025 Argentina Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday belonged to Manuel Gonzalez after their performance in the timed second Moto2 session of the day in Argentina, setting a new lap record.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had already topped FP1 aboard the Kalex, as he did in Thailand, but this time pushed on in the second timed session to claim the new lap record of Termas - a 1m 41.713s.

Other riders had already dipped under the old benchmark and Gonzalez took over from fellow countryman Alonso Lopez, who was one of three crashers in the session, his bringing out the red flag with just over a minute left on the clock, stalling his progress and bringing an early end to the session as his Team HDR Heidrun Boscoscuro was left in the middle of the track.

Jake Dixon was another rider faster than the old best, and had done enough to be sat comfortably in third as the session was declared for Elf Marc VDS, the same position he held after FP1.

2025 Moto2 Argentina - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 41.713s 2 Alonso Lopez SPA Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro) +0.160s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) +0.175s 4 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.432s 5 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.563s 6 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.625s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.642s 8 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.672s 9 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.765s 10 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.874s 11 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.880s 12 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.978s 13 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.978s 14 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.997s 15 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.079s 16 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.103s 17 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.115s 18 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +1.153s 19 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.319s 20 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.355s 21 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.392s 22 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.393s 23 Celestino Vietti ITA Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro) +1.457s 24 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.540s 25 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.669s 26 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.031s 27 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +2.172s

Marcos Ramirez was circulating with American Racing teammate Joe Roberts for much of the session, and was under half a second from the top time in fourth, while Roberts was eighth, completing a strong opening day for the team.

Barry Baltus made huge late gains to climb into the top fourteen in fifth for Fantic Racing after a slow start.

Aron Canet heads into Q2 with the sixth best time - but at a cost - the Fantic Rider was the victim of a fast turn eleven fall, leaving him holding his collarbone.

Tony Arbolino had been second quickest in the morning, slipping back a little to seventh in the afternoon for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Roberts was eighth ahead of Mario Aji on the timesheets after another solid performance from the Indonesian rider kept him in the mix on his way to ninth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Adrian Huertas was the best of the rookies, and the only one not to come from the traditional route of Moto2, sitting tenth when the red flag occurred for the Italtrans Team.

Darryn Binder was eleventh quickest for Gresini, ahead of Zonta van den Goorbergh, another rider making late moves for a Q2 place, finishing the day twelfth for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.

The remaining Q2 places went to rookie Daniel Holgado in 14th for CF Moto Inde Aspar - his Moto3 champion winning teammate David Alonoso was 19th - and Deniz Oncu in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The first faller in the second practice, Diogo Moreira, never recovered from his early exit at turn one, slipping back to 15th and just missing out on going directly to Q2.

Sergio Garcia was present in Argentina, but failed his fitness test on arrival after damaging his metacarpal bone.



