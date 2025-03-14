2025 Argentina Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Argentina Grand Prix (Round 2) at circuit Termas de Rio Hondo , where Manuel Gonzalez dominated, topping the timesheets in both sessions on day one.

Manuel Gonzalez, Argentina, Friday Practice, 14th March 2025
© Gold & Goose

Friday belonged to Manuel Gonzalez after their performance in the timed second Moto2 session of the day in Argentina, setting a new lap record.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had already topped FP1 aboard the Kalex, as he did in Thailand, but this time pushed on in the second timed session to claim the new lap record of Termas - a 1m 41.713s.

Other riders had already dipped under the old benchmark and Gonzalez took over from fellow countryman Alonso Lopez, who was one of three crashers in the session, his bringing out the red flag with just over a minute left on the clock, stalling his progress and bringing an early end to the session as his Team HDR Heidrun Boscoscuro was left in the middle of the track.

Jake Dixon was another rider faster than the old best, and had done enough to be sat comfortably in third as the session was declared for Elf Marc VDS, the same position he held after FP1.

 

 

2025 Moto2 Argentina - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 41.713s
2Alonso LopezSPATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+0.160s
3Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)+0.175s
4Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.432s
5Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.563s
6Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.625s
7Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.642s
8Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.672s
9Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.765s
10Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.874s
11Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.880s
12Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.978s
13Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.978s
14Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.997s
15Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.079s
16Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.103s
17Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.115s
18Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+1.153s
19David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.319s
20Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.355s
21Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.392s
22Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.393s
23Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)+1.457s
24Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.540s
25Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.669s
26Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.031s
27Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.172s

Marcos Ramirez was circulating with American Racing teammate Joe Roberts for much of the session, and was under half a second from the top time in fourth, while Roberts was eighth, completing a strong opening day for the team.

Barry Baltus made huge late gains to climb into the top fourteen in fifth for Fantic Racing after a slow start.

Aron Canet heads into Q2 with the sixth best time - but at a cost - the Fantic Rider was the victim of a fast turn eleven fall, leaving him holding his collarbone.

Tony Arbolino  had been second quickest in the morning, slipping back a little to seventh in the afternoon for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Roberts was eighth ahead of Mario Aji on the timesheets after another solid performance from the Indonesian rider kept him in the mix on his way to ninth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Adrian Huertas was the best of the rookies, and the only one not to come from the traditional route of Moto2, sitting tenth when the red flag occurred for the Italtrans Team.

Darryn Binder was eleventh quickest for Gresini, ahead of Zonta van den Goorbergh, another rider making late moves for a Q2 place, finishing the day twelfth for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.

The remaining Q2 places went to rookie Daniel Holgado in 14th for CF Moto Inde Aspar - his Moto3 champion winning teammate David Alonoso  was 19th - and Deniz Oncu in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The first faller in the second practice, Diogo Moreira, never recovered from his early exit at turn one, slipping back to 15th and just missing out on going directly to Q2.

Sergio Garcia was present in Argentina, but failed his fitness test on arrival after damaging his metacarpal bone.

 

2025 Moto2 Argentina- Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 44.147s
2Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.089s
3Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)+0.298s
4Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.368s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.470s
6Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.480s
7Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.935s
8Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.082s
9Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.224s
10Alonso LopezSPATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+1.417s
11Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.452
12Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.573s
13Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.573s
14David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.719s
15Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+1.788s
16Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)+1.861s
17Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.929s
18Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.972s
19Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.088s
20Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+2.130s
21Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+2.163s
22Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+2.358s
23Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.534s
24Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.609s
25Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.858s
26Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.906s
27Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+3.904s

