2025 Thailand Moto2 - Race Results

Manuel Gonzalez got the opening race underway from pole in Buriram and, after an initial battle with Celestino Vietti, pulled clear for the first Moto2 win of the year in the Thai Grand Prix.

Once free, the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider was able to pull out a gap on his Kalex to remain secure in his lead all the way to the line for his second career win, though with the first coming in the wet, Gonzalez said it felt like a first.

It was Aron Canet who eventually took second.

The Fantic Racing rider arrived in great form after the Jerez test and converted that to third in qualifying for a front row start, beginning the season in the style he ended 2024, a winner in both the Thai round of 2024 and the final race of the season.

It was a strange race for the Spaniard - in sixth in the early laps he saw the riders in fourth and fifth - Izan Guevara and Darryn Binder - pick up long lap penalties for jumping the start, while Senna Agius collected the then second place man Celestino Vietti, who had fought through Q1 for second on the grid, sending the Italian into the gravel.

That meant Canet climbed into second without making an overtake, unable to catch Gonzalez but managing his own gap back to third for his 29th Moto2 rostrum visit.

They were joined on the podium by Agius after a late battle for third.



2025 Moto2 Thailand - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 35m 13.072s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +2.600s 3 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +6.491s 4 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +6.742s 5 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +9.561s 6 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +11.244s 7 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) +11.345s 8 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +13.174s 9 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +14.926s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro) +14.926s 11 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +15.757s 12 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +18.820s 13 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +19.152s 14 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +19.999s 15 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +20.760s 16 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +21.256s 17 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +22.225s 18 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +23.264s 19 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +23.408s 20 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +24.309s 21 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +24.642s 22 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +26.974s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +27.064s 24 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +30.653s 25 Oscar Gutierrez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +37.405s 26 Celestino Vietti ITA Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro) DNF 27 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) DNF 28 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) DNS

Diogo Moreira had moved into the final podium position but seemed to be most affected by the heat and slipped back into the clutches of Agius, sensing a second chance after holding fourth after serving his long lap penalty, but very cautious and aware after his incident with Vietti. The Australian struggled to make an overtake stick, passing with extreme caution.

The last lap saw Agius go for it, to take a team 1-3 for Dynavolt Intact GP a first double podium finish for the outfit, with their new rider Gonzalez on the top step.

Moreira was a clear fourth for Italtrans, with an almost two second wait for fifth placed Marcos Ramirez to reach the line.

The Spaniard enjoyed a similar cushion back to Barry Baltus - the Fantic Racing rider had no such luxury with Jake Dixon pushing him all the way to the chequered flag in seventh, the best of the Boscoscuro runners.

A superb Moto2 debut saw rookie Daniel Holgado eighth - the CFMoto Aspar rider dropped to eleventh but rallied to reclaim his highest place in the race once again. He outshone his teammate, Moto3 champion David Alonso, who was 23 seconds off the winning time and the last rookie on track for much of the race, before a final effort saw the Colombian up to 21st.

Filip Salac finished ninth for Elf Marc VDS, while fellow Boscoscuro rider Alonso Lopez completed the top ten for the HDR Heidrun team.

Albert Arenas claimed eleventh for Gresini ahead of two riders staging a comeback.

Deniz Oncu had been as high as second in practice and qualified twelfth but rapidly slipped out of the points in the race. The Turkish rider found himself on track with Tony Arbolino, who was heading in the right direction from 20th.

The duo continued to circulate together and climbed up to the points places with Oncu ahead in twelfth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, while Arbolino was 13th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Supersport winning rookie Adrian Huertas slipped back to 14th for Italtrans on his debut, with Mario Aji picking up the final point for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Guevara and Binder just missed out as they struggled to recover from their trip around the penalty loop.

Joe Roberts was fighting the resurgence of his old injury from 2024, struggling to 18th in the race, big progress in the circumstances after starting 27th but with no reward for the American.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

The only other faller in the race was Jorge Navarro, his early exit meant no Forward bikes finished the race after an issue with his bike saw Alex Escrig out of the running before lights out

Sergio Garcia is replaced by QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI electric bike specialist rider Oscar Gutierrez (25th) making his world championship debut to fill in for the injured Spaniard.

.

Championship standings

The first race of the season means the title standings reflect the race result, with maximum gains for Gonzalez with 25 points, Canet secured 20 in second, while Agius bounced back form his penalty to pick up the 16 points for third.