2025 Thailand Moto2 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Moto2 Thai Grand Prix at the Chang International Circuit, which saw Manuel Gonzalez dominate to pick up the first win of the season.

Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Thai GP, March 2 2025
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Thai GP, March 2 2025
© Gold & Goose

Manuel Gonzalez got the opening race underway from pole in Buriram and, after an initial battle with Celestino Vietti, pulled clear for the first Moto2 win of the year in the Thai Grand Prix.

Once free, the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider was able to pull out a gap on his Kalex to remain secure in his lead all the way to the line for his second career win, though with the first coming in the wet, Gonzalez said it felt like a first.

It was Aron Canet who eventually took second.

The Fantic Racing rider arrived in great form after the Jerez test and converted that to third in qualifying for a front row start, beginning the season in the style he ended 2024, a winner in both the Thai round of 2024 and the final race of the season.

It was a strange race for the Spaniard - in sixth in the early laps he saw the riders in fourth and fifth - Izan Guevara and Darryn Binder - pick up long lap penalties for jumping the start, while Senna Agius collected the then second place man Celestino Vietti, who had fought through Q1 for second on the grid, sending the Italian into the gravel.

That meant Canet climbed into second without making an overtake, unable to catch Gonzalez but managing his own gap back to third for his 29th Moto2 rostrum visit.

They were joined on the podium by Agius after a late battle for third.
 

2025 Moto2 Thailand - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)35m 13.072s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+2.600s
3Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+6.491s
4Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+6.742s
5Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+9.561s
6Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+11.244s
7Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)+11.345s
8Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+13.174s
9Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+14.926s
10Alonso LopezSPATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+14.926s
11Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+15.757s
12Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+18.820s
13Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+19.152s
14Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+19.999s
15Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+20.760s
16Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+21.256s
17Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+22.225s
18Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+23.264s
19Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+23.408s
20Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+24.309s
21David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+24.642s
22Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+26.974s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+27.064s
24Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+30.653s
25Oscar GutierrezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+37.405s
26Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)DNF
27Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)DNF
28Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)DNS

Diogo Moreira had moved into the final podium position but seemed to be most affected by the heat and slipped back into the clutches of Agius, sensing a second chance after holding fourth after serving his long lap penalty, but very cautious and aware after his incident with Vietti. The Australian struggled to make an overtake stick, passing with extreme caution.

The last lap saw Agius go for it, to take a team 1-3 for Dynavolt Intact GP a first double podium finish for the outfit, with their new rider Gonzalez on the top step.

Moreira was a clear fourth for Italtrans, with an almost two second wait for fifth placed Marcos Ramirez to reach the line.

The Spaniard enjoyed a similar cushion back to Barry Baltus - the Fantic Racing rider had no such luxury with Jake Dixon pushing him all the way to the chequered flag in seventh, the best of the Boscoscuro runners.

A superb Moto2 debut saw rookie Daniel Holgado eighth - the CFMoto Aspar rider dropped to eleventh but rallied to reclaim his highest place in the race once again. He outshone his teammate, Moto3 champion David Alonso, who was 23 seconds off the winning time and the last rookie on track for much of the race, before a final effort saw the Colombian up to 21st.

Filip Salac finished ninth for Elf Marc VDS, while fellow Boscoscuro rider Alonso Lopez completed the top ten for the HDR Heidrun team.

Albert Arenas claimed eleventh for Gresini ahead of two riders staging a comeback.

Deniz Oncu had been as high as second in practice and qualified twelfth but rapidly slipped out of the points in the race. The Turkish rider found himself on track with Tony Arbolino, who was heading in the right direction from 20th.

The duo continued to circulate together and climbed up to the points places with Oncu ahead in twelfth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, while Arbolino was 13th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Supersport winning rookie Adrian Huertas slipped back to 14th for Italtrans on his debut, with Mario Aji picking up the final point for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Guevara and Binder just missed out as they struggled to recover from their trip around the penalty loop.

Joe Roberts was fighting the resurgence of his old injury from 2024, struggling to 18th in the race, big progress in the circumstances after starting 27th but with no reward for the American.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

The only other faller in the race was Jorge Navarro, his early exit meant no Forward bikes finished the race after an issue with his bike saw Alex Escrig out of the running before lights out

Sergio Garcia is replaced by QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI  electric bike specialist rider Oscar Gutierrez (25th) making his world championship debut to fill in for the injured Spaniard.
.

Championship standings

The first race of the season means the title standings reflect the race result, with maximum gains for Gonzalez with 25 points, Canet secured 20 in second, while Agius bounced back form his penalty to pick up the 16 points for third.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
21m ago
Ducati “strategy was a mistake” after Marc Marquez worry at Thailand MotoGP
Marc Marquez
F1 News
32m ago
Kimi Antonelli “pressure” question posed: “The rookie with the most eyes on him”
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
39m ago
2025 Thai MotoGP: Marc Marquez overcomes early scare to win opening round
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP Results
48m ago
2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results
Start, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: The completed grid
Francesco Bagnaia

More News

Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Thailand Moto2- Race Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Thai GP, March 2 2025
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram: Race LIVE UPDATES
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 Results
3h ago
2025 Thailand Moto3 - Race Results
Jose Antonio Rueda ,Thai GP, Moto3, 2 March 2025
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton sat on bathroom floor in shock after crunch Ferrari call
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
4h ago
Ai Ogura stars in MotoGP Sprint debut: “Big surprise, I was just trying to copy Bagnaia”
Ai Ogura, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Thai MotoGP Sprint