2025 Thailand Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Thai Grand Prix (Round 1) which saw Manuel Gonzalez take the first pole of the year in Buriram.

The opening qualifying session of the Moto2 season went to Manuel Gonzalez as he claimed pole position ahead of the Thai Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider got his weekend off to a strong start with a new lap record in the very first session on track and has been in the mix in every session.

A banker lap saw the Spaniard sat in second for much of Q2, behind Barry Baltus, before a final charge after the last pit visit saw him register a lap of 1m 34.634s after finding a gap in the traffic - allowing a clear run to the line on his Kalex.

It is just Gonzalez’s second pole position, his first coming at the Portuguese round last season.

Coming through Q1 played nicely to Celestino Vietti’s advantage as he claimed second on the grid for Sunday, just 0.036s slower than the pole time.

The Team HDR Heidrun rider left it late to attack, spending most of his time sat eighteenth and last. A solo final run away from the chaos saw him climb to second as the chequered flag came out, finishing as the highest placed Boscoscuro on the grid.

The final front row slot was hotly contested, with Aron Canet, Senna Agius and Barry Baltus all arriving at the line in quick succession.

 

2025 Moto2 Thailand - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 34.634s
2Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)+0.036s
3Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.205s
4Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.239s
5Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.251s
6Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.353s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.381s
8Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)+0.396s
9Alonso LopezSPATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+0.456s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.510s
11Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.522s
12Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.528s
13Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.663s
14Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.677s
15Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.680s
16Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.688s
17Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.763s
18Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.945s
Q1
19Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 35.219s
20Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1m 35.239s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 35.302s
22Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 35.318s
23Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 35.349s
24Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 35.405s
25David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 35.441s
26Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 35.458s
27Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 35.632s
28Oscar GutierrezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 35.702s

Aron Canet arrived as the form man after a strong close to the season where he won on the last visit to Thailand and converted pole to another victory at the final round in Barcelona, going on to top the recent test at Jerez.

That burst of pace was evident as he secured third for Fantic Racing, climbing from fifth and shuffling back his rivals.

Baltus, the early session leader, still held provisional pole with just two minutes remaining, but he was pushed back further by Senna Aguis on the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike in fourth, leaving him fifth despite a new best lap over the line for fifth for Fantic Racing, finishing a strong session for the team.

Darryn Binder briefly topped the times after coming up from Q1 with the best lap on his way to sixth for Italjet Gresini.

American Racing’s Marcos Ramirez was seventh, just ahead of Jake Dixon, now a Boscoscuro rider having made the move to Elf Marc VDS in eighth.

It was a tight session  - Alonso Lopez was ninth for Team HDR Heidrun, while Diogo Moreira, who arrived top of the timesheets after the very close final Friday practice saw his time - which was only just over half a second off the pole best - only good enough for tenth for Italtrans.

Similarly, Deniz Oncu had laid out a statement of intent after rushing to the top of the timesheets in the earlier FP2 session only to finish twelfth, also just over half a second from Gonzalez.

Q1 - Early laps crucial for progression, Binder top

The best track times were mostly found right at the start of the Q1 session for Moto2 with Brad Binder’s time holding strong at the top of the timesheets.

There was little movement from before the mass visit to the pits to ready themselves for a final shot at a lap. That meant Daniel Holgado got to progress with the second best time. The top rookie went on to finish 15th in his first ever Moto2 Q2 visit for CFMoto Inde Aspar.

He was joined by fellow rookie Adrian Huertas, the 2024 World Supersport champion set the third best Q1 time on his way to 18th. Vietti came through in the final progression slot.

Ivan Ortola was only just slower, becoming the first rider to miss out in fifth in the session, so will fill 19th on the grid for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI.

Tony Arbolino was also caught out, one place lower in sixth.

Moto3 champion David Alonso slipped back to eleventh after some late personal best laps, leaving him 25th on the grid.

Sergio Garcia misses the start of the Moto2 season. QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI replaced him with electric bike specialist rider Oscar Gutierrez (28th) making his world championship debut.

