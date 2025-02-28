2025 Thailand Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Thailand Grand Prix (Round 1) at The Chang International Circuit, where Diogo Moreira topped the timesheets in Buriram.

Diogo Moreira, Practice,Moto2, Thai GP, 28 Feb 2025
Diogo Moreira, Practice,Moto2, Thai GP, 28 Feb 2025
© Gold & Goose

Moto2 saw the already sweltering Chang circuit hit ever higher temperatures as the pace dropped but the times tightened up in the  first session to count towards Q2 placings, with Diogo Moreira out in front after day one of the Thai Grand Prix.

The Brazilian had gotten off to a strong start and was third fastest in the morning. On his return to track the Italtrans rider was down in eighteenth heading into the final five minutes, before giving chase to Albert Arenas ahead, which pushed his Kalex all the way to the top of the standings, with the lap of 1m 35.030s holding up all the way to the end of the session.

 

2025 Moto2 Thailand - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 35.030s
2Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.058s
3Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.198s
4Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.229s
5Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.285s
6Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.338s
7Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)+0.360s
8Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.369s
9Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.392s
10Alonso LopezSPATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+0.394s
11Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.396s
12Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.400s
13Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.405s
14Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.435s
15Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.439s
16Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)+0.518s
17Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.598s
18Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.625s
19Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.662s
20Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.668s
21David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.691s
22Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.852s
23Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.860s
24Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.071s
25Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.089s
26Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.094s
27Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.420s
28Oscar GutierrezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.454s

The afternoon session was incredibly close, with the top fifteen all within half a second of the top time. Morning session leader and new record holder Manuel Gonzalez came closest to catching Moreira, finishing just 0.058s slower, though his progress was halted by a late fall from his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike.

 FP1 had been dominated by Gonzalez, beating Ai Ogura’s old record best, with Deniz Oncu coming closest to his time as Moreira, Tony Arbolino and Jake Dixon completed the top five in the first session,

Broadly, the riders who did well in the morning also featured highly on the return to track with Deniz Oncu third for red Bull KTM Ajo.

Mario Aji bucked the trend by finishing FP1 down in 15th on his way to fourth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, climbing from eleventh to third with seven minutes remaining, the Indonesian rider only dropped back one position in the remaining time.

Equally impressive was the run of Jorge Navarro, who powered the Klint Forward racing bike into the top five. The Spaniard had been down in 23rd after FP1.

Marcos Ramirez was sixth quickest, just ahead of the best of the Boscoscuro bikes, piloted by Jake Dixon, with his last effort seeing him climb up a huge ten places thanks to an on the limit lap aboard his Marc VDS bike.

Arenas was making forward moves of his own, for eighth for Italjet Gresini, with Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP’s Senna Agius ninth and Alonso Lopez completing the top ten for Team HDR Heidrun after a late fitness test pass for the Spaniard.

Jerez test topper Aron Canet was unable to back up his end of season form in terms of position - after dominating the final race in Barcelona, picking up where he left off in Thailand, where he also walked away the race winner in 2024, the Fantic Racing rider was elevneth quickest - but only 0.396s slower than Moreira’s best.

The remaining overnight progression places are held by Izan Guevara in twelfth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, Filip Salac in 13th on the second Marc VDS bike, with Barry Baltus is sat in 14th for Fantic Racing.


Top rookie honours on the opening day went to Daniel Holgado who swapped roles with Aspar teammate David Alonso in 17th after the Colombian had placed ahead of him in the morning.

The opening session saw Joe Roberts sat in the pits with an ice pack on his right wrist as he struggled with his injury from last season. The first first fall for the class went to Canet heading into the final few minutes.

There were further crashes in the second session for Gonzalez and Guevara.

Lopez and Aji were both passed fit but Sergio Garcia was notably absent . The QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI rider also crashed during the Jerez test, so misses the first round after breaking a metacarpal bone in  His replacement is Oscar Gutierrez (28th) making his world championship debut after a career mainly running electric bikes.
 

2025 Moto2 Thailand - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 34.591s
2Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.280s
3Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.601s
4Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.732s
5Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)+0.773s
6Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.792s
7Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.865s
8Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.914s
9Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.930s
10Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.963s
11Alonso LopezSPATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+0.971s
12Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.034s
13Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)+1.066s
14Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+1.167s
15Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.185s
16David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.188s
17Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.280s
18Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.446s
19Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.505s
20Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.517s
21Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.562s
22Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.620s
23Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.645s
24Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.770s
25Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.786s
26Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.809s
27Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.678s
28Oscar GutierrezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.151s

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
16s ago
Yuki Tsunoda in manager split after Red Bull F1 promotion snub
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
1m ago
Marc Marquez makes telling confession after Thailand MotoGP practice
Marc Marquez
F1 News
15m ago
Bahrain F1 pre-season test halted for another bizarre reason
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
33m ago
Damon Hill: Max Verstappen would “cry like a baby”
Damon Hill
MotoGP News
34m ago
Enea Bastianini: Feeling with KTM "1 out of 10"
Enea Bastianini, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 Thai MotoGP: Alex Marquez fastest in Practice, Francesco Bagnaia in Q1
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Friday Practice Results
Alex Marquez, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 3 (Friday) Results
Max Verstappen
Moto2 News
2h ago
2025 Thailand Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Diogo Moreira, Practice,Moto2, Thai GP, 28 Feb 2025
F1 Feature
2h ago
F1 strategist explains how sandbagging actually works, points finger at guilty team
Ruth Buscombe (left)