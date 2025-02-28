2025 Thailand Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Moto2 saw the already sweltering Chang circuit hit ever higher temperatures as the pace dropped but the times tightened up in the first session to count towards Q2 placings, with Diogo Moreira out in front after day one of the Thai Grand Prix.

The Brazilian had gotten off to a strong start and was third fastest in the morning. On his return to track the Italtrans rider was down in eighteenth heading into the final five minutes, before giving chase to Albert Arenas ahead, which pushed his Kalex all the way to the top of the standings, with the lap of 1m 35.030s holding up all the way to the end of the session.

2025 Moto2 Thailand - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.030s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.058s 3 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.198s 4 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.229s 5 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.285s 6 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.338s 7 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) +0.360s 8 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.369s 9 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.392s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro) +0.394s 11 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.396s 12 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.400s 13 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.405s 14 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.435s 15 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.439s 16 Celestino Vietti ITA Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro) +0.518s 17 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.598s 18 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.625s 19 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.662s 20 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.668s 21 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.691s 22 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.852s 23 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.860s 24 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.071s 25 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.089s 26 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.094s 27 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.420s 28 Oscar Gutierrez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.454s

The afternoon session was incredibly close, with the top fifteen all within half a second of the top time. Morning session leader and new record holder Manuel Gonzalez came closest to catching Moreira, finishing just 0.058s slower, though his progress was halted by a late fall from his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike.

FP1 had been dominated by Gonzalez, beating Ai Ogura’s old record best, with Deniz Oncu coming closest to his time as Moreira, Tony Arbolino and Jake Dixon completed the top five in the first session,

Broadly, the riders who did well in the morning also featured highly on the return to track with Deniz Oncu third for red Bull KTM Ajo.

Mario Aji bucked the trend by finishing FP1 down in 15th on his way to fourth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, climbing from eleventh to third with seven minutes remaining, the Indonesian rider only dropped back one position in the remaining time.

Equally impressive was the run of Jorge Navarro, who powered the Klint Forward racing bike into the top five. The Spaniard had been down in 23rd after FP1.

Marcos Ramirez was sixth quickest, just ahead of the best of the Boscoscuro bikes, piloted by Jake Dixon, with his last effort seeing him climb up a huge ten places thanks to an on the limit lap aboard his Marc VDS bike.

Arenas was making forward moves of his own, for eighth for Italjet Gresini, with Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP’s Senna Agius ninth and Alonso Lopez completing the top ten for Team HDR Heidrun after a late fitness test pass for the Spaniard.

Jerez test topper Aron Canet was unable to back up his end of season form in terms of position - after dominating the final race in Barcelona, picking up where he left off in Thailand, where he also walked away the race winner in 2024, the Fantic Racing rider was elevneth quickest - but only 0.396s slower than Moreira’s best.

The remaining overnight progression places are held by Izan Guevara in twelfth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, Filip Salac in 13th on the second Marc VDS bike, with Barry Baltus is sat in 14th for Fantic Racing.



Top rookie honours on the opening day went to Daniel Holgado who swapped roles with Aspar teammate David Alonso in 17th after the Colombian had placed ahead of him in the morning.

The opening session saw Joe Roberts sat in the pits with an ice pack on his right wrist as he struggled with his injury from last season. The first first fall for the class went to Canet heading into the final few minutes.

There were further crashes in the second session for Gonzalez and Guevara.

Lopez and Aji were both passed fit but Sergio Garcia was notably absent . The QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI rider also crashed during the Jerez test, so misses the first round after breaking a metacarpal bone in His replacement is Oscar Gutierrez (28th) making his world championship debut after a career mainly running electric bikes.

