2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Friday Practice Results

2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'29.423s 6/18 339k 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.158s 19/20 334k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.342s 17/19 335k 4 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.417s 17/20 336k 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.428s 6/21 340k 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.496s 19/21 333k 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.521s 5/20 338k 8 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.595s 18/19 334k 9 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.631s 13/15 338k 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.718s 15/19 340k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.796s 16/19 333k 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.810s 6/14 330k 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.818s 5/19 335k 14 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.846s 14/17 336k 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.918s 19/19 336k 16 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.962s 5/25 339k 17 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.048s 6/17 334k 18 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.114s 17/18 335k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.217s 17/24 338k 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.299s 6/17 339k 21 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.617s 8/20 332k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.421s 17/18 331k

* Rookie

New factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez leads opening practice for the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram ahead of Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller.

Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia ran wide repeatedly on his way to tenth.

Official Thai MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

The 2025 MotoGP season begins with a pair of Friday practice sessions at Buriram, the second of which will decide the top ten for direct Qualifying 2 access.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent after suffering further hand injuries in training earlier this week and is replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

But Fabio di Giannantonio - also injured on day one of the Sepang test - is back for VR46.

Marc Marquez was fastest at the recent Buriram pre-season test, where he also delivered a peerless race simulation. The new Ducati Lenovo rider topped the timesheets ahead of brother Alex Marquez (Gresini), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Pedro Acosta (KTM).

Last year’s title runner-up Francesco Bagnaia was fifth, as the factory Ducati team committed to keeping the GP24 engine, followed by the top Honda of Joan Mir with Fabio Quartararo in eighth for Yamaha.