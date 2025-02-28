2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 1 of 22.

2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'29.423s6/18339k
2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.158s19/20334k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.342s17/19335k
4Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.417s17/20336k
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.428s6/21340k
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.496s19/21333k
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)+0.521s5/20338k
8Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.595s18/19334k
9Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.631s13/15338k
10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.718s15/19340k
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.796s16/19333k
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.810s6/14330k
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.818s5/19335k
14Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.846s14/17336k
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.918s19/19336k
16Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.962s5/25339k
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.048s6/17334k
18Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.114s17/18335k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.217s17/24338k
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.299s6/17339k
21Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.617s8/20332k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.421s17/18331k

* Rookie

New factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez leads opening practice for the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram ahead of Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller.

Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia ran wide repeatedly on his way to tenth.

Official Thai MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

The 2025 MotoGP season begins with a pair of Friday practice sessions at Buriram, the second of which will decide the top ten for direct Qualifying 2 access.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent after suffering further hand injuries in training earlier this week and is replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

But Fabio di Giannantonio - also injured on day one of the Sepang test - is back for VR46.

Marc Marquez was fastest at the recent Buriram pre-season test, where he also delivered a peerless race simulation. The new Ducati Lenovo rider topped the timesheets ahead of brother Alex Marquez (Gresini), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Pedro Acosta (KTM).

Last year’s title runner-up Francesco Bagnaia was fifth, as the factory Ducati team committed to keeping the GP24 engine, followed by the top Honda of Joan Mir with Fabio Quartararo in eighth for Yamaha.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

