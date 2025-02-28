2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 1 of 22.
|2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'29.423s
|6/18
|339k
|2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.158s
|19/20
|334k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.342s
|17/19
|335k
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.417s
|17/20
|336k
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.428s
|6/21
|340k
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.496s
|19/21
|333k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.521s
|5/20
|338k
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.595s
|18/19
|334k
|9
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.631s
|13/15
|338k
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.718s
|15/19
|340k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.796s
|16/19
|333k
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.810s
|6/14
|330k
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.818s
|5/19
|335k
|14
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.846s
|14/17
|336k
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.918s
|19/19
|336k
|16
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.962s
|5/25
|339k
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.048s
|6/17
|334k
|18
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.114s
|17/18
|335k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.217s
|17/24
|338k
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.299s
|6/17
|339k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.617s
|8/20
|332k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.421s
|17/18
|331k
* Rookie
New factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez leads opening practice for the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram ahead of Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller.
Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia ran wide repeatedly on his way to tenth.
Official Thai MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)
The 2025 MotoGP season begins with a pair of Friday practice sessions at Buriram, the second of which will decide the top ten for direct Qualifying 2 access.
Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent after suffering further hand injuries in training earlier this week and is replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
But Fabio di Giannantonio - also injured on day one of the Sepang test - is back for VR46.
Marc Marquez was fastest at the recent Buriram pre-season test, where he also delivered a peerless race simulation. The new Ducati Lenovo rider topped the timesheets ahead of brother Alex Marquez (Gresini), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Pedro Acosta (KTM).
Last year’s title runner-up Francesco Bagnaia was fifth, as the factory Ducati team committed to keeping the GP24 engine, followed by the top Honda of Joan Mir with Fabio Quartararo in eighth for Yamaha.