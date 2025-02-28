Trackhouse Aprilia reveals new Gulf livery for 2025 Thai MotoGP

The much anticipated Gulf livery from Trackhouse Racing has been unveiled ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP Thai Grand Prix.

The American team, which this year will field Raul Fernandez and reigning Moto2 World Champion Ai Ogura in the premier class of Grand Prix racing, previously launched its 2025 bikes in a blue-and-black livery which featured Gulf branding only on the front mudguard of the Aprilia RS-GP.

However, ahead of the season opening race in Thailand, the outfit has revealed its own take on the classic blue-and-orange Gulf livery associated with the company’s history at the Le Mans 24 Hour car race.

The livery will also be used at the upcoming Argentine Grand Prix, before Trackhouse 'moves to its own livery scheme for its home Grand Prix, in the USA and following races, with further Gulf collaborations taking place as the 2025 MotoGP World Championship progresses'.

“We are incredibly excited to see the iconic colours of Gulf come to life on the MotoGP grid through our partnership with the Trackhouse MotoGP Team,” said Mike Jones, CEO of Gulf Oil International UK.

“This livery is an historic moment in Gulf’s motorsport story.

“By collaborating with Trackhouse MotoGP Team we aim to build a foundation for both brands to evolve together in the world of MotoGP and we look forward to an exhilarating 2025 season.”

Justin Marks, founder and owner of Trackhouse Entertainment Group, added: “From the moment I fell in love with motorsport, I have admired and been inspired by the iconic Gulf livery in every form it has taken in the history of racing.

“To be able to unveil the Gulf Trackhouse Aprilia bikes is a deeply personal moment.

“It’s an honor and privilege to partner with such an iconic brand in MotoGP and cannot wait to see these incredible bikes at speed on the racetrack.”