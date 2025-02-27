One Aprilia MotoGP rider admits concerning bike trait remains

This weekend’s Thai GP will confirm if a worrying Aprilia trait persists

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez admits that Aprilia’s heat issue was still present during MotoGP pre-season testing as improvements in this area were “not enough”.

This weekend’s 2025 season-opener at Buriram is set to be run in near-40 degrees celsius temperatures.

In recent years the RS-GP has been plagued by heat dissipation issues in extreme temperatures, with it causing riders to retire from races on occasion.

Trackhouse rider Fernandez says the problem has been fixed a bit, but not enough and how the bike will be in a pack remains unknown.

“We have to work,” he said when asked about the Aprilia’s heat issue.

“I mean, I feel better but it was not enough. It is something that we need to improve.

“On the test, sometimes I felt this heat, but especially we need to know well when we are in a slipstream and when we are behind some riders.

“This is the question: how much is the hot temperature affected when you are behind riders.

“To be alone, it’s as always or maybe better. But this was not the problem before.”

No physical issues for Raul Fernandez after testing injury

Fernandez missed most of the Sepang test earlier this month when he crashed on the opening day and fractured his hand.

He was able to take part in the Buriram test, but wasn’t sure how fit he would be come the Thai GP race weekend.

On Thursday at Buriram, he revealed that he was “ready to start the season” having been able to return to a normal training regime.

“Yes, completely,” he replied when asked about his fitness.

“Since the test I feel good. The worst thing was the fitness, I couldn’t do some exercises, but the last week I was with the bicycle, I was fit.

“Now I’m on the bike I see how I was and I feel good. So, I feel fit. It was the question before coming here and now I can tell you I feel ready to start the season.”

Fernandez is Aprilia’s only full-time rider with race experience of the RS-GP and believes the 2025 bike “has more potential” than its predecessor.

“I know, but I cannot tell you,” he said about where the 2025 Aprilia is different to last year’s bike.

“The bike is quite different. I like it more. I feel like the bike has more potential, I feel more comfortable when I ride the bike.

“Overall, I see really positive things on the bike, it is nice. But we need to analyse what happens in a normal week.

“After that, step by step we need to also understand the bike more because just I had two days of testing. I didn’t have the five days of a normal rider because of my injury.

“But anyway, on the test we saw positive things. We saw also one way to work. So, happy.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
7m ago
"Encouraging sign" for Lewis Hamilton highlighted by F1 pundit during Bahrain test
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
24m ago
Is Ferrari’s F1 car suiting Lewis Hamilton better than Mercedes?
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
37m ago
Early weakness of McLaren’s 2025 F1 car exposed by Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
52m ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 2 as it happened
Kimi Antonelli
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 2 (Thursday) Results
Carlos Sainz

More News

RR News
2h ago
New Isle of Man TT team set up by man who defied ‘six months to live’ diagnosis
Isle of Man TT
WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu's Ducati complaint addressed with a fresh theory
Toprak Razgatlioglu
MotoGP News
2h ago
One Aprilia MotoGP rider admits concerning bike trait remains
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
MotoGP News
4h ago
Marc Marquez: ‘You don’t know MotoGP if you think Ducati will finish 1-2 every race’
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
4h ago
Max Verstappen brushes off F1 75 booing: “Was there any?”
Max Verstappen