Marc Marquez: ‘You don’t know MotoGP if you think Ducati will finish 1-2 every race’

Marc Marquez has hit back at predictions the factory Ducati team will finish 1-2 in every race in 2025, noting ‘you don’t know what MotoGP is if you think this’.

Ducati has assembled the strongest line-up in its history and one of MotoGP’s best ever, as it pairs Marquez with double premier class champion Francesco Bagnaia for 2025.

Even with Ducati electing to race its 2024 engine and start the year on an older chassis and aero kit, the factory duo remain the hot favourites to win the championship this season.

Various paddock voices have suggested every grand prix in 2025 will be between Marquez and Bagnaia, though the former has hit back at these claims.

“I hope to share many podiums with Pecco, because in the end we need to paint the world championship in red at the end of the season,” he said on Thursday ahead of the Thai Grand Prix.

“Of course, I will push for a #93 red, he will push for #63 red.

“Apart from that, we we are in MotoGP, everyone is fast and if you expect [Bagnaia and myself to be] first and second in every race weekend, you don’t know what MotoGP is.

“There will be a lot of fights between different riders, different conditions, rain, damp conditions. So, the championship is quite long but consistency is important.”

Marquez pointed out several names he considers as threats to fight for individual race wins across the season, but stressed that “consistency is the most important thing”.

“All Ducati riders can fight for the win because we start with a similar base,” he added.

“Of course, in the factory team during the year we will work a lot on different small details that the engineers have already started on, a way that I think will be better.

“But we cannot forget [Pedro] Acosta. I would like to say [Jorge] Martin, but unfortunately he is not here, [Marco] Bezzecchi.

“The consistency is the most important. In a single race, many riders can be fast and many riders can win a race.”

Marc Marquez “ready” to fight for 2025 title

Marquez hasn’t fought for a world title in MotoGP since his sixth premier class crown in 2019, with injury and declining form from the Honda halting his charge.

Having had a strong winter on the GP25, Marquez says he feels “ready” to fight for the championship this year.

Asked if he could compare the start of this season to his other title years, Marquez said: “I mean, of course I feel that I’m ready to fight for the championship.

“Of course, the championship is super long and you don’t know what will happen. But I feel ready.

“In ’13 I didn’t feel ready, so we can say that ’17, ’18, ’19 I felt ready but then you never what will happen.

“So, let’s see. Pre-season has been good - not only here [in Thailand] but also in Malaysia, which for me it was more important in Malaysia than here, and from now on let’s see how we can adapt in different race tracks.”

He added: “Has been a good winter, especially I feel since Catalunya when I tried the bike.

“The emotions inside the box, I felt ok, and by the days it was better and better.

“Not only here… here is a circuit that I like, but it’s not the best one, but also in Malaysia I felt good with the bike, I felt fast, riding in a good way.

“But testing is testing, racing is racing. I think we did a good job between me and Pecco. We have a good base, balance, and for me we have the best bike to fight for the championship.”