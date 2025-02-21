A Moto2 front-runner has already broken a bone, heading for surgery

A Moto2 title contender broke a bone at this week’s test.

Sergio Garcia was the unfortunate victim after crashing on Thursday in testing at Jerez.

His team, MSi Racing, confirmed: “Sergio Garcia suffered a fall during the last day of testing in Jerez, which caused him to break the fourth metacarpal of his right hand.

“[On Friday] he will be operated on by Doctor Xavier Mir, at the Quirón Dexeus Hospital.”

Unfortunate injury for Moto2's Sergio Garcia

Dr. Mir is the specialist who has fixed multiple grand prix riders’ injuries.

Recently, he operated on MotoGP champion Jorge Martin’s hand injury which he sustained after crashing in testing.

Moto2 rider Garcia never came higher than 19th on the timesheets in any of the testing sessions across three days in Jerez earlier this week.

Last year, he finished the championship won by Ai Ogura in fourth-place.

But his chances of victory in 2025 have taken an early blow.

With the season starting in Thailand on February 28, there is no timeline for his comeback from injury yet.