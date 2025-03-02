2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 1 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'29.46s5/7338k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.362s7/7334k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.425s7/7336k
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.541s6/6334k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.643s5/7336k
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.851s6/7329k
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.937s5/6328k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.957s6/7327k
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.959s7/7334k
10Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.989s3/7333k
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.020s3/7331k
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.188s5/7335k
13Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.209s5/7331k
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.215s6/6329k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.249s5/7326k
16Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.254s5/7333k
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.257s6/7335k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.358s5/7336k
19Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.547s6/6334k
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.247s6/7332k
21Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+2.620s2/4329k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.865s4/7329k

* Rookie

Official Thai MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez repeat their Sprint one-two during a scorching ten minute warm-up session for the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram.

Franco Morbidelli and Somkiat Chantra each have a three-place grid penalty to serve in this afternoon's race, for obstructing other riders at the end of Friday practice.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

