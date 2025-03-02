2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Warm-up Results

Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'29.46s 5/7 338k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.362s 7/7 334k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.425s 7/7 336k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.541s 6/6 334k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.643s 5/7 336k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.851s 6/7 329k 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.937s 5/6 328k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.957s 6/7 327k 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.959s 7/7 334k 10 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.989s 3/7 333k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.020s 3/7 331k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.188s 5/7 335k 13 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.209s 5/7 331k 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.215s 6/6 329k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.249s 5/7 326k 16 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.254s 5/7 333k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.257s 6/7 335k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.358s 5/7 336k 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.547s 6/6 334k 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.247s 6/7 332k 21 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.620s 2/4 329k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.865s 4/7 329k

* Rookie

Official Thai MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez repeat their Sprint one-two during a scorching ten minute warm-up session for the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram.

Franco Morbidelli and Somkiat Chantra each have a three-place grid penalty to serve in this afternoon's race, for obstructing other riders at the end of Friday practice.