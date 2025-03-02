2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 1 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'29.46s
|5/7
|338k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.362s
|7/7
|334k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.425s
|7/7
|336k
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.541s
|6/6
|334k
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.643s
|5/7
|336k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.851s
|6/7
|329k
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.937s
|5/6
|328k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.957s
|6/7
|327k
|9
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.959s
|7/7
|334k
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.989s
|3/7
|333k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.020s
|3/7
|331k
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.188s
|5/7
|335k
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.209s
|5/7
|331k
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.215s
|6/6
|329k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.249s
|5/7
|326k
|16
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.254s
|5/7
|333k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.257s
|6/7
|335k
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.358s
|5/7
|336k
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.547s
|6/6
|334k
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.247s
|6/7
|332k
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+2.620s
|2/4
|329k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.865s
|4/7
|329k
* Rookie
Official Thai MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)
Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez repeat their Sprint one-two during a scorching ten minute warm-up session for the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram.
Franco Morbidelli and Somkiat Chantra each have a three-place grid penalty to serve in this afternoon's race, for obstructing other riders at the end of Friday practice.