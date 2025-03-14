2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'38.937s13/17336k
2Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.026s18/19334k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.271s17/17339k
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.471s20/20337k
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.645s16/21344k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.646s14/16339k
7Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.702s18/18334k
8Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.952s20/20338k
9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.957s20/20337k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.991s18/20343k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.018s19/21338k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.042s19/19334k
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.074s22/22339k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.148s17/18338k
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.225s17/19339k
16Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.351s15/16341k
17Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.658s16/18336k
18Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.835s19/19336k
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.845s13/17335k
20Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.949s18/18334k
21Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.093s16/18337k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.939s16/19337k

* Rookie

Official Termas de Rio Hondo MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m 39.019s (2015)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez Honda 1m 37.683s (2014)

Marc Marquez began the Argentine MotoGP weekend as he finished the Thai season opener - on top of the timesheets, during a damp FP1 at Termas de Rio Hondo.

FP1 was always expected to be something of a lost session due to the traditionally dusty conditions, but overnight rain made the first Termas MotoGP laps since 2023 even more of a mystery.

The steadily drying surface at least allowed slick tyres to be used throughout the 45 minutes.

Double Buriram winner Marquez hadn’t ridden at Termas since his near ten-second victory in 2019 and was one of the last riders on track this morning.

But the Ducati Lenovo rider was soon on top, setting the first sub 1m 40s lap of the weekend.

Early leader Johann Zarco responded for LCR Honda, before Marquez settled the contest in the closing stages with a 1m 38.937s, under the official race lap record.

Marquez's only issue was a bike-swap glitch, leaving his Ducati with a broken windscreen, when he pitted at the end of the session.

Meanwhile, Zarco was only 0.026s adrift, with Buriram runner-up Alex Marquez again on flying form in third for Gresini Ducati.

VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli was fourth with defending 2023 Termas winner Marco Bezzecchi another to feature on top this morning on his way to fifth for Aprilia.

Luca Marini backed up a strong start for Honda in sixth, with Pramac’s Jack Miller again the top Yamaha, in seventh.

Maverick Vinales was the leading KTM in eighth.

Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who has never finished on the podium at Termas, began the weekend on the back foot in a lowly 16th.

All riders used soft compound front and medium rear tyres.

No further rain is expected today, meaning this afternoon’s FP2, which will decide the top ten with direct Qualifying 2 access, should be fully dry.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent due to left wrist injuries from a pre-season training accident - which followed right hand and left foot damage on the opening day of the Sepang test - and is again replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Termas de Rio Hondo is returning to the MotoGP calendar after a one-year absence.

The 2023 event saw Gresini’s Alex Marquez take pole position in a wet qualifying, Brad Binder (KTM) win the Sprint and Bezzecchi celebrate his and VR46’s first MotoGP victory in the grand prix. 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

