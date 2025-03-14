2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Friday Practice Results

* Rookie

Official Termas de Rio Hondo MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m 39.019s (2015)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez Honda 1m 37.683s (2014)

Marc Marquez began the Argentine MotoGP weekend as he finished the Thai season opener - on top of the timesheets, during a damp FP1 at Termas de Rio Hondo.

FP1 was always expected to be something of a lost session due to the traditionally dusty conditions, but overnight rain made the first Termas MotoGP laps since 2023 even more of a mystery.

The steadily drying surface at least allowed slick tyres to be used throughout the 45 minutes.

Double Buriram winner Marquez hadn’t ridden at Termas since his near ten-second victory in 2019 and was one of the last riders on track this morning.

But the Ducati Lenovo rider was soon on top, setting the first sub 1m 40s lap of the weekend.

Early leader Johann Zarco responded for LCR Honda, before Marquez settled the contest in the closing stages with a 1m 38.937s, under the official race lap record.

Marquez's only issue was a bike-swap glitch, leaving his Ducati with a broken windscreen, when he pitted at the end of the session.

Meanwhile, Zarco was only 0.026s adrift, with Buriram runner-up Alex Marquez again on flying form in third for Gresini Ducati.

VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli was fourth with defending 2023 Termas winner Marco Bezzecchi another to feature on top this morning on his way to fifth for Aprilia.

Luca Marini backed up a strong start for Honda in sixth, with Pramac’s Jack Miller again the top Yamaha, in seventh.

Maverick Vinales was the leading KTM in eighth.

Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who has never finished on the podium at Termas, began the weekend on the back foot in a lowly 16th.

All riders used soft compound front and medium rear tyres.

No further rain is expected today, meaning this afternoon’s FP2, which will decide the top ten with direct Qualifying 2 access, should be fully dry.