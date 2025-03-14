Pecco Bagnaia warned that “a sign” is tempting Marc Marquez’s fate

Suggestion about Marc Marquez "head space" is bad news for Pecco Bagnaia

Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia has been warned that “a sign” hints at Marc Marquez’s mentality for the Argentina MotoGP.

The factory Ducati teammates - the favourites for the 2025 MotoGP title - arrive for the second round this weekend in vastly different form.

Marquez dominated the first round in Thailand with a pole position and two wins, while Bagnaia was forced to watch the newcomer to his garage dominate from afar.

Bagnaia must now tackle Argentina - a circuit which has historically favoured Marquez.

“It’s a circuit [Bagnaia] never had a podium at,” Crash’s Jordan Moreland explained.

“But he was second-place when he crashed out in the wet two years ago.

“It’s a circuit he can adapt to. Ducati certainly can - that’s something he has made clear. The Ducati is perfectly suited around this circuit.

“But he’s got work to do, to be fully comfortable.

“Look across at his teammate - his confidence is high, his form is great, he looks relaxed.

“I always think that if Marquez looks relaxed then it’s a sign that something is very, very good in his headspace.

“We’ve often seen in the past with Pecco that if something [goes badly on Friday] then he plays catch up.

“In Aragon last year he had bad starts on the grid because of the dirt.

“It won’t be like that this weekend. But he needs to make sure he’s in Q2.

“Maybe he will have the pace to take it to Marquez.

“But I think he should play the long game, knowing his teammate is strong.

“For Pecco, the podiums are there.”

The track conditions have been tipped to play a big role in Argentina.

Typically, they may be another string to Marquez’s bow.

“The riders have said the track is in a dirty condition which is often is in Argentina,” Jordan Moreland continued.

“Think back to dirty tracks and low grip situations, Aragon 2024 was very similar.

“Not to this extent - it was a unique situation in Aragon last year.

“Who thrived the most? Marc Marquez.

“Pecco said he walked the track and it wasn’t ideal. Both Marquez brothers said it was!

“Will we see a repeat of Thailand? I think so.

“His record here is strange. He won here in 2014, crashed out in 2015 after the collision with Valentino Rossi. He won in 2016, crashed out of the lead in 2017, then in 2018 had the chaotic race where he was off the rails.

“In 2019, the last time Marquez was at this circuit, he had a 3.3s lead after three laps.

“He would have won by 12s but he slowed down to celebrate on the last lap.

“It puts it into perspective of what he is capable of around here.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
8m ago
Sandbagging among F1 rivals? Lewis Hamilton “closing gap” on Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
WSBK Results
16m ago
2025 World Superbike Portimao Test Results - Day 1
Remy Gardner, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
29m ago
Red Bull’s grim ‘maximum aim’ for F1 opener after Friday struggles
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia warned that “a sign” is tempting Marc Marquez’s fate
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
IndyCar News
1h ago
IndyCar reveals details about 2026 Arlington street race
Arlington

More News

F1 News
1h ago
‘Facts stronger than words’ - Fernando Alonso defends Gabriel Bortoleto
Fernando Alonso
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz has “work to do” to extract soft tyre pace on Williams F1 debut
Carlos Sainz, Williams
F1 Feature
2h ago
Size of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari task among five key lessons at F1 Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
2h ago
Joan Mir points out Honda’s “biggest problem”: “I’m tired of saying it”
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Sky Sports F1 selfie attempt with Brad Pitt goes embarrassingly wrong
Brad Pitt