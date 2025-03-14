2025 Argentina MotoGP: Marc Marquez edges Johann Zarco in FP1, Pecco Bagnaia 16th

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez led Johann Zarco by 0.026 seconds in the opening practice for the Argentina Grand Prix, as Pecco Bagnaia was a distant 16th.

After a year away due to government spending cuts, MotoGP returns to Termas de Rio Hondo this weekend and kicked off the weekend with the 45-minute FP1 session.

Overnight rain left the track with some damp patches on it, but the surface was good enough for slicks to be used from the off.

Having qualified on pole and done the double at the season-opening Thai GP, Marc Marquez picked up where he left off on his factory Ducati in his first visit to Argentina since 2019.

Marquez led the session with a 1m38.937s after a late surge in the closing moments of FP1, though his margin was narrowed by LCR Honda’s Zarco at the chequered flag.

Alex Marquez - polesitter in Argentina in 2023 - completed the top three on the Gresini Ducati, while Franco Morbidelli was fourth for VR46 Ducati and 2023 Argentina GP winner Marco Bezzecchi was fifth for Aprilia.

Bagnaia’s difficult start to the year continued on Friday morning in Argentina as he struggled to 16th in a scrappy session for the sister factory Ducati rider.

He was 1.351s off the pace of his team-mate Marc Marquez at the chequered flag.

Top spot changed a number of times as track conditions improved, with Zarco setting the benchmark early on at 1m40.887s on his Honda.

Bezzecchi was next to hit the front with just under half an hour to go on his Aprilia, as the Italian fired in a 1m40.383s before Alex Marquez sneaked ahead with a 1m40.359s on the Gresini-run GP24.

With just under 25 minutes remaining, Marc Marquez hit the front for the first time with a 1m39.991s but was soon deposed by Zarco.

Zarco raised his pace to a 1m39.794s and improved to a 1m39.397s. He would eventually find a 1m38.963s, but would have to cede top spot to Marquez.

Marquez put in a 1m39.385s as the session reached the final eight minutes, and then dipped into the 1m38s barrier for the first time with a 1m38.937s in the closing six minutes.

That stood as the benchmark to the end of the session, with Zarco 0.026s shy at the chequered flag.

Beyond the top five, Luca Marini put his factory team Honda sixth ahead of Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller and the first of the KTM’s of Maverick Vinales (Tech3).

Joan Mir made it three Hondas inside the top 10 on the sister factory team RC213V, while Pedro Acosta completed the top 10 for the works KTM squad.

Bagnaia appeared to battle with a lack of rear grip throughout the session and could only manage a 1m40.288s down in 16th.

While he didn’t change his medium rubber all session, nor did team-mate Marc Marquez.

Trackhouse Racing’s Ai Ogura led the rookie charge in 15th at a venue he admits is not a strong one for him, while team-mate Raul Fernandez suffered a small tip-off at Turn 1 15 minutes in.

Full 2025 Argentina MotoGP FP1 results