2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Warm Up Results

Marc Marquez topped the MotoGP Warm Up session in Termas de Rio Hondo ahead of the Argentinian Grand Prix.

Marquez will go for back-to-back wins to open the season for the first time since 2014 later today, but as in yesrerday's Sprint it was Alex Marquez directly behind him in Warm Up.

Fabio Di Giannantonio rounded out the top-three on Sunday morning, ahead of Mar o Bezzecchi, Francesco Bagnaia, and Franco Morbidelli who completed the top-six.

Full results from Warm Up in Argentina are below.