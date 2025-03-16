2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Warm Up Results
Warm Up race results from the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.
Marc Marquez topped the MotoGP Warm Up session in Termas de Rio Hondo ahead of the Argentinian Grand Prix.
Marquez will go for back-to-back wins to open the season for the first time since 2014 later today, but as in yesrerday's Sprint it was Alex Marquez directly behind him in Warm Up.
Fabio Di Giannantonio rounded out the top-three on Sunday morning, ahead of Mar o Bezzecchi, Francesco Bagnaia, and Franco Morbidelli who completed the top-six.
Full results from Warm Up in Argentina are below.
2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix | Termas de Rio Hondo | Warm Up | Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|MotoGP Team
|MotoGP Bike
|Timing
|1
|Marc Marquez
|ESP
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP25
|1:37.889
|2
|Alex Marquez
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP24
|1:37.890
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP25
|1:38.237
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:38.241
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP25
|1:38.273
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP24
|1:38.300
|7
|Joan Mir
|ESP
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|1:38.328
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP24
|1:38.347
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|1:38.368
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:38.493
|11
|Maverick Vinales
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|1:38.569
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|1:38.594
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|1:38.619
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:38.765
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JAP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:38.802
|16
|Alex Rins
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:39.043
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|1:39.112
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|ESP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:39.156
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|1:39.418
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:40.026
|21
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|1:41.241