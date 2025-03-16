2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Warm Up Results

Warm Up race results from the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez topped the MotoGP Warm Up session in Termas de Rio Hondo ahead of the Argentinian Grand Prix.

Marquez will go for back-to-back wins to open the season for the first time since 2014 later today, but as in yesrerday's Sprint it was Alex Marquez directly behind him in Warm Up.

Fabio Di Giannantonio rounded out the top-three on Sunday morning, ahead of Mar o Bezzecchi, Francesco Bagnaia, and Franco Morbidelli who completed the top-six.

Full results from Warm Up in Argentina are below.

2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix | Termas de Rio Hondo | Warm Up | Results

PosRiderNat.MotoGP TeamMotoGP BikeTiming
1Marc MarquezESPDucati Lenovo TeamDucati GP251:37.889
2Alex MarquezESPGresini RacingDucati GP241:37.890
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina Enduro VR46Ducati GP251:38.237
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP1:38.241
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati GP251:38.273
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina Enduro VR46Ducati GP241:38.300
7Joan MirESPHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V1:38.328
8Fermin AldeguerESPGresini RacingDucati GP241:38.347
9Pedro AcostaESPRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC161:38.368
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:38.493
11Maverick VinalesESPRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC161:38.569
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V1:38.594
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCRHonda RC213V1:38.619
14Jack MillerAUSPrima Alpine Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:38.765
15Ai OguraJAPTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP1:38.802
16Alex RinsESPMonster Energy YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:39.043
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC161:39.112
18Raul FernandezESPTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP1:39.156
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCRHonda RC213V1:39.418
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP1:40.026
21Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC161:41.241
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

