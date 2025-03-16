Miguel Oliveira to miss Argentinian MotoGP amid ligament “concerns”

Miguel Oliveira will not take part in this weekend’s Argentinian MotoGP due to “concerns regarding the ligaments of his left shoulder”.

The Pramac Yamaha rider was taken to hospital following Saturday’s Sprint at Termas de Rio Hondo, in which he crashed with Fermin Aldeguer at turn two on lap five.

Aldeguer apologised for causing the crash, and Oliveira was cleared of any fractures at the hospital, but concerns were raised over the condition of his shoulder ligaments.

“Miguel [Oliveira] will fly back home tomorrow morning and therefore will miss the Argentina GP,” reads a Dorna update.

“Even if the scan he had this afternoon does not show any fracture of his sternoclavicular area, there are some concerns regarding the ligaments of the left shoulder.

“So it was decided that the best option is to avoid any unnecessary risks and have him evaluated at home.”

Oliveira will have two weeks to recover to be fit in time for the third round of the 2025 season at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on 28–30 March.

Should Oliveira be unfit for the race in Austin, there would be complication around his replacement, since Yamaha MotoGP test rider Augusto Fernandez is due to be replacing Jonathan Rea at the WorldSBK Portuguese Round on the same weekend.