Fermin Aldeguer apologises for Miguel Oliveira crash in Argentina MotoGP Sprint

Fermin Aldeguer has apologised after making contact with Miguel Oliveira in the Argentina MotoGP Sprint.

Fermin Aldeguer & Miguel Oliveira crash, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fermin Aldeguer & Miguel Oliveira crash, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

2025 MotoGP rookie Fermin Aldeguer has issued an apology to Miguel Oliveira after crashing with the Portuguese rider in the Argentinian MotoGP Sprint.

The two made contact when Aldeguer fell while trying to make a pass at turn two on lap five.

Oliveira was sent to hospital having initially been suspected to have broken a collarbone. However, at hospital he was cleared of major injuries and is expected to take part in Sunday’s Argentinian Grand Prix.

“I want to apologize to Miguel Oliveira and his team for the unfortunate outcome of our touch,” Aldeguer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I never intended to touch him or push him out on my overtake.

“I was very upset after finding out about his injuries.

“I honestly wish him a speedy recovery.”

Aldeguer rejoined the race after the crash, and avoided causing a stoppage despite smoke coming from his bike as he got going again.

He ultimately finished 19th, 45 seconds off the win, having been battling with Oliveira for 14th when they crashed together. The Spaniard was awarded a long lap penalty for the Grand Prix.

Aldeguer’s Gresini Ducati teammate Alex Marquez continued his bridesmaid’s start to the season, finishing second for the third time from three starts to factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez.

Miguel Oliveira’s Pramac Yamaha teammate, Jack Miller, missed out on points in 11th at the flag, between the two factory Yamaha riders of Fabio Quartararo (10th) and Alex Rins (12th).

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

